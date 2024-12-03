The Middleton Family Went Through a Terrifying Event When Kate Was Pregnant: "One Arm Soaked..."

James Middleton in his new memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, opened up about a terrifying ordeal during sister Kate Middleton’s first pregnancy, that shook the entire family. The said incident unfolded at Bucklebury Manor, the Middleton family home when James' puppy Zulu became trapped between the gatepost and the gate in a near-fatal accident.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s brother James Middleton has joined in the celebration for #InternationalDogDay! Take a look at the sweet video below! #dogsoftwitter #DuchessofCambridge #jamesmiddleton pic.twitter.com/ESXPJBBwxw — The Rumble Online (@theRumble9) August 26, 2020

James was traveling to London when he received a call and immediately rushed back to his parents' home. Upon arriving, he saw a firetruck at the scene and realized that an unmarked police car had followed him the entire way. He then discovered that his mother, Carole Middleton, had been injured while trying to help the distressed dog. “There was mum, one arm soaked in blood, vainly trying to calm a distressed and frantically wriggling dog whose head had become stuck,” James wrote. Zulu had bitten her in the process as she tried to prevent him from snapping his neck as he struggled to free himself.

James Middleton attends his book launch 'Meet Ella' at Taschen Store during Chelsea Dog Day 2024 at Duke of York Square in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jordan Peck)

James, along with his father, Michael Middleton, used a crowbar to widen the gap and free Zulu. The dog was immediately rushed to a vet, who after a long recovery, survived the ordeal. Reflecting on the incident, James shared feeling guilty over how it might have affected his heavily pregnant sister, Kate, according to Nicki Swift. At the time, Kate had an emotional connection to Zulu, as her dog Lupo, who was a wedding gift from James, was Zulu’s brother. During Zulu’s recovery, James’ late-night checks on the injured dog coincided with Kate’s nightly feeds for Prince George. Interestingly, according to reports, Lupo helped pick the name 'George' for Kate's first child. The Princess had allegedly put pieces of paper on the floor with names and Lupo’s paws landed on 'George'.

‘Whether you have had a dog or not, all of us have a time in our lives when we struggle to make sense of loss, and nothing can prepare you for that void’.



James Middleton on the heartbreaking loss of his dog, Ella.



Read more: https://t.co/bnMS3T6GVN pic.twitter.com/OqpuNjO0c8 — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) January 28, 2023

Additionally, James recalled how the ordeal even softened his father’s stance on dogs. “He’d find special treats for Zulu and bought him a new dog bed. Once I caught him tucking him in for the night,” James shared, adding that Michael often introduced Zulu to others as his own dog. Now, more than a decade later, Zulu is healthy and thriving.

I’ve wanted to make this post of the Princess of Wales with the Cambridges’ family dog, Lupo, for ages so here it is 🐶🥰



Catherine’s brother, James Middleton, gifted her and William an English Cocker Spaniel who they named Lupo. He was bred from Ella - who was owned by Carole… pic.twitter.com/bUdVDKxZWX — Royally Catherine (@LadyoftheIsless) March 21, 2024

Dogs have played a significant role in James' life. His late therapy dog, Ella, who passed away at 15 earlier this year, was credited with helping him during his struggles with depression. In his memoir, published by the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old recounted a period from several years ago when he felt 'suicidal' and believed life was 'no longer worth living.' James revealed how Ella’s presence saved him.

“I have thought about suicide but never actually contemplated it. My thoughts were stopped short because Ella got in the way,” he wrote. Ella also inspired his charitable work with Pets as Therapy. James shared that during Ella's final moments, the entire Middleton family 'came to say their goodbyes.' He wrote, “I can’t speak for them, but I believe she influenced their lives too.”