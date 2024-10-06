The Lincoln Project Released an Ad Attacking Trump With 10 Commandments Against Him

The Lincoln Project, an American political action committee by moderate conservatives and Republicans who oppose Donald Trump, has shared a new ad depicting the former president. The video begins with a clip of Trump endorsing the God Bless The USA Bible as his favorite book. It further shows him being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, his alleged affair with adult film star, Stormy Daniels, and other legal troubles. The ad was captioned, "He is not a Christian. He's not a leader. He's a Con Man."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

An X account shared the same and opined, "WOW! The Lincoln Project just released a new ad DESTROYING Donald Trump by using the 10 Commandments against him! This is a brutal takedown and worth a watch." Several users agreed. A post read, "This is spot on. For any Christians out there let’s be clear. Donald Trump is not one of them. He’s the antichrist." Another user questioned, "The real question should be how stupid are the people of this country to believe a convicted felon?"

WOW! The Lincoln Project just released a new ad DESTROYING Donald Trump by using the 10 Commandments against him! This is a brutal takedown and worth a watch👇 pic.twitter.com/9jtYZaTvb9 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 20, 2024

However, MAGA supporters were quick to rally behind the former president. A user chimed, "We were all safer when Donald Trump was in the White House. Make America SAFE Again!"

Another reasoned, "They’re political ads! They don’t destroy anyone. They simply try to persuade you. Don’t get all giddy. Trump is going to be your president very soon." In a similar vein, a user quipped, "Let's see. I think you have 'destroyed' Trump about forty times. Need you go on? Why not build Joe up rather than Trump down? The voters are interested, as the polls clearly indicate."

This is spot on. For any Christians out there let’s be clear. Donald Trump is not one of them. He’s the antichrist. — Teddy Howsare (@teddZINN) June 20, 2024

Others took to slamming the The Lincoln Project. An X user ranted, "And that makes The Lincoln Project people, [sic] pretty low as humans. But we knew that! They are referring to a Christian document when they are certainly not Christians themselves. Hypocrites!"

President Joe Biden's campaign also mocked Trump's legal woes with a new TV ad. The clip titled 'Character Matters' argues, "This election is between a convicted criminal, who's only out for himself, and a president who is fighting for your family," as reported by CBS News.

The real question should be how stupid are the people of this Country to believe a Convicted Felon? — Debbie Levine (@Debfornow) June 20, 2024

Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director, Michael Tyler, delivered a statement on the ad. He asserted, "Trump approaches the first debate as a convicted felon who continues to prove that he will do anything and harm anyone if it means more power and vengeance for him.

We will make sure that every single day we are reminding voters about how Joe Biden is fighting for them, while Donald Trump runs a campaign focused on one man and one man only— himself." The 2020 rematch between Biden and Trump remains very strong as of now.

This article was originally published on 06.21.24.