The Former First Lady, Melania Trump, ‘Lifted Donald’s Spirits’ by Constantly Gushing Over Her Husband

One of Melania Trump's former aides claimed that she kept the marriage strong by constantly praising her husband. Reportedly, tensions between the two remained high throughout Donald Trump's presidency. Former Melania employee Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, however, said that the pair was very close. In a 2021 interview with the Hollywood Life Podcast, Wolkoff revealed, "I believe their way of showing affection towards one another is her telling him how wonderful and great he is."

"Melania is complicit." Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who was senior adviser to Melania Trump when she was First Lady, "Melania is Donald Trump in a skirt and high heels"

As per The Mirror, she further stated, "She was always his first phone call [after a rally]. Always, no matter where she was. And the first thing he’d say was: ‘Hey Baby, how’d I do?’ Like he wants her approval. She tells him how it is but she also makes sure to elevate him and embrace what he’s doing, because that is who she is." As per Times, she revealed further startling allegations against the pair in a new tell-all book that came out at the same time. According to the author, Melania answered, "‘Nope! He is who he is,’" when her then-friend questioned whether she was upset that her husband had bragged about grabbing women 'by the p***y'.

Wolkoff also claimed to the publication that Melania responded, "'I told him that if he ran for president, he had to be ready for everything to be opened up and exposed. His whole life'"

Wolkoff also claimed to the publication that Melania responded, "'I told him that if he ran for president, he had to be ready for everything to be opened up and exposed. His whole life’". Winston Wolkoff also asserted in her book that Melania ignored the 2018 Wall Street Journal exposé of the Stormy Daniels affair. According to the author, Melania said the reports were 'just politics' and that former President allegedly paid the porn actress $130,000 (£95,000) two years before their claimed 2006 affair to prevent its disclosure. She informed the Times that Melania preferred to ignore the incident and focus on the clothing that had just arrived at her friend's house. Wolkoff called the marriage between the ex-president and his wife 'transactional,' calling Melania 'complicit' and calling her 'his enabler and his biggest cheerleader.'

Quite recently, Wolkoff appeared on CNN to discuss the presumed GOP presidential candidate. As per Huff Post, while chatting with Jake Tapper she revealed, "I think people have to remember who Melania really is. There is no enigma, there is no mysteriousness. Melania really is who she has portrayed herself to be. There is a strength within her that is unlike any other individual I have ever met. She does not care what others feel about her nor does she feel she had to ever explain anything to the American people."

Melania Trump used several email addresses, texts, and Signal to communicate with me and others while working in the White House and prosecutors want to see them.

She once again called their marriage 'transactional' and claimed that Melania got what she always wanted. She added, "By marrying Donald, Melania really did finally get to be the Vogue cover model that she’s always wanted to be, that supermodel, and by marrying Melania, Donald was legitimized as trying to get away from that whole playboy mentality that everyone wanted to characterize him as."

"The jacket was... a publicity stunt, and it was to garner the attention of the press, to make sure that everyone was aware that Melania was going to the border."



Melania Trump's former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, on the infamous "I really don't care. Do U?" jacket.

Wolkoff also predicted, "I don’t think we’re going to see Melania Trump accompanying Donald to court. Melania is Melania’s own person, in regards, again, to a marriage that you want to consider to be something that most people are trying to still understand, don’t. I do not see her supporting him this way because she is not someone who, I think, that you can feel that humiliation without having to put yourself in front of the cameras." She went on to say that Melania conducts all her interviews with a script and that everything is planned out in advance.