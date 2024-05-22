The Feud Between Kim and Khloé Kardashian is 'Very Real': "Can Hardly Stand Being in the Same Room"

Season 5 of The Kardashians dropped a bombshell trailer earlier featuring a heated exchange between Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. The trailer wasn't a tease — the sisters are indeed in the midst of a significant feud.

In the clip, Kim confronts Khloé, calling her 'unbearable these days' and 'very judgmental'. A source exclusively told In Touch that the constant bickering between the two sisters has become seriously toxic when the cameras are off.

The source revealed, "The genius of Kris Jenner is that she takes things that are true and blows them up even bigger for a storyline. So there’s no doubt the girls have been told to amp things up for the camera but the truth is this feud is also very real."

They added that Khloé, who has been single for three years since her split from Tristan Thompson, doesn't hesitate to tell her big sister how 'pathetic' she finds her 'desperate' attempts to "land a boyfriend." The insider explained, "Kim takes real offense to that and has accused Khloé of being an old lady before her time."

They explained, "She [Kim] doesn’t understand why she [Khloé] won’t date and instead wants to spend all her time with her kids. Khloé, meanwhile, throws out jabs about Kim not spending enough time with her kids, which is a very sensitive spot."

Khloé frequently helps with childcare for Kim's kids, but according to the insider, Kim is beginning to resent this support because it often comes with a lecture about her parenting style. "Khloé genuinely feels Kim needs to stop fixating on herself and look after the kids a bit more. After all, she’s worth a fortune, it’s not like hurting for money so she can’t say she needs the work," the source shared.

According to another source close to the family, the relationship between the two sisters has become quite strained. "At the end of the day, while they might ham it up for the cameras, the pain that this sort of nasty behavior causes is very real and very hurtful. It’s now at the point where Kim and Khloé can hardly stand being in the same room, which is pretty sad."

Despite all the drama, Khloé remains appreciative of Kim's support, especially during the birth of her second child via surrogacy, Tribune reported. Season 5 of the reality show is set to premiere on Hulu on May 23.

From the looks of it, this season will mirror the last, which showed a feud between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim broke out over the former's wedding and the latter's Dolce & Gabbana tie-up. Additionally, while season 4 gave a sneak peek into Khloé's melanoma scare, the recent trailer shows Kris battling a tumor.