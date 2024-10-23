The Exact Moment Trump Faced His 'Biggest Fear' — As Per 'Daily Show' Correspondent Desi Lydic

Desi Lydic spotlighted a key moment when former President Donald Trump couldn't dodge his fear during her recent episode of the Daily Show. While talking about the Univision town hall event earlier last week, Trump 'faced down his biggest fear: Hispanic people,' according to the Daily Show correspondent. As reported by HuffPost, Lydic called out the ex-POTUS for dubbing the Capitol riots a 'day of love' to defend his die-hard supporters.

For some context, Trump is known for charging with his infamously bizarre statements against Hispanics in the southern states of America. A former Republican voter, Ramiro Gonzalez, also confronted him about the January 6, 2021, attack during the event. "I am a Republican. I want to give you the opportunity to try and win back my vote. Your action, and maybe inaction, during your presidency and the last few years sort of … was a little disturbing to me. What happened on January 6 and the fact that you waited so long to take action while your supporters were attacking the Capitol," he told Trump.

Voter: I am a Republican that’s no longer registered. Your inaction during your presidency was a little disturbing to me. What happened during January 6th and the fact that you waited so long to take action while your supporters were attacking the Capitol. Coronavirus, I thought… pic.twitter.com/Z6JFVUouZX — Acyn (@Acyn) October 17, 2024

According to HuffPost's previous report, Trump responded, "You had hundreds of thousands of people come to Washington. They didn’t come because of me, they came because of the election. Some of those people went down to the Capitol — I said, ‘peacefully and patriotically.’ Nothing done wrong. At all. Nothing done wrong." Commenting on this, Lydic said that Trump's facial expression to the question was a stark reminder of "the look that your dad gives you when you’ve obviously been lying to him."

"I shouldn't have to explain this to someone who has already been president!" Desi Lydic breaks down Trump on executive power, JV athletics. pic.twitter.com/9zTPJwOIEM — LateNighter (@latenightercom) October 17, 2024

Circling back to Lydic's take, the television personality and political commentator then quipped that Jan. 6 was the day when the Republican nominee's supporters met their 'soulmates.' But she quickly corrected herself, "Wait, I read that wrong. Cellmates. They got cellmates," in a hard-hitting jibe on Trump's campaign and his justification of the riot. Adding on, Lydic shared why she believed that Trump faced his ultimate fear during the event. She said, "The whole audience was one big reaction GIF."

Desi Lydic attends the 76th Creative Arts Emmys Winner's Walk at Peacock Theater on September 08, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

During the event, another supporter asked the real estate mogul about his stance on the Haitian immigrants eating the pets of the residents. Trump responded, "This was just reported. I was just saying what was reported. And [they are] eating other things, too, that they’re not supposed to be." He also shared his views on the indictments he faced last year, which also included the widely covered hush-money trial. The prosecutors had charged him with trying to influence the electoral results of the 2020 elections. Furthermore, Trump became the first president of the United States to ever get convicted in a criminal case. Despite this, he criticized the Democrats and said that they 'couldn't get' to him as he’d done nothing wrong.