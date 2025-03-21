The Biggest Bombshell in Trump’s JFK Files That the Government Hoped You’d Never See

Ever since the Donald Trump‘s administration decided to release all the records and data related to the Kennedy assassination, there has been a buzz. People have been curious as to what will come of the dark about JFK and Jackie Kennedy.

The unredacted version initially contained little. However, every day, a new small detail is released. The documents promised to tell the world the real tale of John F. Kennedy‘s momentous assassination.

After thousands of documents, there are still many unanswered issues, but one shocking revelation has been made public.

After the assassination, the Warren Commission was set up to probe the assassination. According to the records, Jackie Kennedy was unhappy with the Warren Commission’s findings. This is as per DailyMail.

Texas Governor John Connally and his wife Nellie did not accept the commission’s conclusion. Both were in the presidential limousine in front of JFK and Jackie Kennedy at the time of the assassination.

The single bullet theory is incorrect. Oswald fired 3 shots. The first went through Kennedy,was deflected , skipped off and nicked the top of the windshield and fragments hit a bystander. Second shot missed Kennedy and hit Connolly. Third was head shot. — mike (@mike_c5694js7py) March 17, 2025

Governor Connally claimed that he heard three shots being fired, Lee Harvey Oswald. Connally was reportedly injured in the upper back, wrist, and thigh by the same bullet that struck JFK in the neck from behind in the first shot.

Connally claims that after the third shot, the limousine was covered in tissue, blood, and fragments of JFK’s skull. This debris was then found on Jackie Kennedy’s clothes.

Robert F. Kennedy, JFK’s brother, also never trusted the Warren Commission’s findings. He suspected the Mafia of carrying out the president’s ruthless murder.

To get further information, RFK dispatched his aide-de-camp, Walter Sheridan, to Dallas.

The files lack all the details related to Sheridan’s findings. Important transcripts and private interviews with investigators are also absent from the collection of papers. The answers that the nation has been waiting for decades remain unanswered.

JFK Jr ON HIS UNCLE’S ASSASSINATION: The Warren Report was the official CIA-linked journalist’s 1964 memo to adhere to. Everyone had to uphold the story that it was 1 gunman. They had to hush any conspiracy. Allen Dulles was the head guy “who had been the head of the CIA who my… pic.twitter.com/H2grbRFb9q — ✝️ Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante, MD PhD FACFEI ♿️ (@TheRebelPatient) March 18, 2025

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of RFK, has supported Trump throughout his presidential campaign and currently serves as his health secretary. He also shared his thoughts along with Jackie Kennedy and believed the killing was an inside job.

This thought process is similar to many Americans who believe that the CIA was involved in the assassination and then the cover-up. Since this was an inside job, messing up the documents and the disappearance of crucial information is not out of the scope.

The quick arrest of Oswald and then his murder within days of his arrest also gives suspicion a chance. It was all very convenient. The press could not ask more questions. The case was deemed closed and was pushed under the rug. None of the documents gave any more information than what is already out there.