The Biden Campaign Celebrates Trump’s Guilty Verdict: "No One Is Above the Law"

A New York jury found former president Donald Trump guilty in his hush money trial. The Joe Biden campaign characterized the verdict as proof that the law distinguishes between no one, not even a billionaire/potential future president. Biden campaign spokesman, Michael Tyler, asserted, "Convicted felon or not...[Trump] will be the Republican nominee for president," posing unprecedented danger to the U.S. democracy.

Biden-Harris Campaign Statement on Today’s Verdict pic.twitter.com/TEmdNsPmzP — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 30, 2024

As reported by HuffPost, Tyler issued a statement, "In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law. Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his personal gain." Trump was found guilty on Thursday, May 30, by a 12-member jury on all 34 charges of trying to influence the 2016 election by falsifying company documents. The jury deliberated for 9 1/2 hours before arriving at the verdict.

Breaking News: Donald Trump has been officially found guilty on all 34 felony counts 🚨



the former President of The United States is now a convicted felon, in the New York hush money trial, becoming the 1st ex President convicted of a crime pic.twitter.com/KfG5mbzbkc — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 30, 2024

The only way to prevent the twice-impeached former president from retaking the White House, according to Tyler, is to cast a vote in November.

Tyler emphasized, "He [Trump] is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Peterson

Prosecutors said that Trump attempted to cover up a violation of state election law by fabricating the documents. While he was not charged with conspiracy, the act of altering business records to mask another crime elevated his actions from a misdemeanor to a felony.

As per CNN, Judge Juan Merchan scheduled Trump's sentencing for July 11, 2024, at 10 am, just four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee where Trump is expected to be officially nominated. His sentence could include a fine or imprisonment of up to four years.

Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again. https://t.co/UcFfAU3bv5 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 30, 2024

Adult film star, Stormy Daniels, who claimed that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament, and Michael Cohen, who Trump self-described as his former fixer, both gave contentious evidence during the trial.

David Pecker, a former publisher of the National Enquirer, Hope Hicks, and other ex-White House officials were also called as witnesses. Despite stating before the trial started that he would testify, Trump chose not to take the witness stand and provide his version of events. Trump's conviction is the first time a former president has been found guilty.

BREAKING: President Biden’s campaign has just now released a statement declaring, “No one is above the law” just moments after Trump was found guilty in his trial in New York.



Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/hMVp2AdSbH — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 30, 2024

Ranting to the press after his 'guilty' verdict, Trump asserted yet again, "This was a rigged, disgraceful trial." He added that the "real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people...Everyone knows what happened here...I'm a very innocent man. That's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our Constitution. This was done by the Biden administration to hurt a political opponent."