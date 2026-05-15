Texas Mom Who Allegedly Abused and Starved Her 6-Year-Old Disabled Son Finally Charged After Human Remains Discovered

Content warning: This article mentions details about child abuse.

Texas resident Cindy Rodriguez Singh is accused of killing her 6-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. She allegedly believed “he was evil” and was possessed by a demon. She used her beliefs to repeatedly abuse the boy. He had chronic lung issues, vision problems, and severe breathing difficulties.

The Texas grand jury has charged Cindy Rodriguez Singh. She now faces two counts of injury to a child. She also faces one count of abandoning a child without intent to return. A Tarrant County grand jury also issued capital murder charges on Monday.

According to Mirror US, the case revealed shocking discoveries that left Texas police department authorities horrified. Human remains linked to Noel’s disappearance were found behind the family’s home in Everman, Texas, according to the New York Post.

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As authorities work to identify the human remains, Police Chief Al Brooks issued an official statement to the media. “During a lawfully authorized search at the former residence of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, human remains were discovered,” he said.

“No official identification has been made as of yet,” despite the discovery of human remains during the search, the chief added.

Singh was later booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a $10 million bond. By then, the disappearance had drawn significant media attention. The timeline of the case reveals a disturbing pattern of child abuse, neglect, and lies starting in October 2022.

According to USA Today, Noel was last seen at a hospital when his mother gave birth to twins. He appeared malnourished after their birth. In the following weeks, Singh allegedly missed critical medical appointments for Noel. This happened despite her knowledge of his fragile health. Meanwhile, Cindy Rodriguez Singh was applying for passports. She traveled to India on March 22, 2023 with her family and FBI confirmed that the missing child was not with them.

During that visit, Rodriguez-Singh allegedly told authorities that Noel was in Mexico with his biological father. However, she later changed her statement and said he had been sold at a local market. A few days after her suspicious claims, her husband, Arshdeep Singh, allegedly stole $10,000.

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He also disposed of a carpet believed to contain human remains in a public bin. The couple, with their other children, then fled to India on a one-way Turkish Airlines flight. Their actions seemed pre-planned and well-executed. An Amber Alert for Noel was not issued until March 25.

Police Chief Craig Spencer said authorities are working with the U.S. Marshals Service, the Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI to locate, detain, and bring back Cindy Rodriguez-Singh from India.

He also said that baby Noel was subjected to extreme abuse. Allegations include that food and water were withheld because Cindy Rodriguez Singh did not want to change his diaper. Investigators further allege she struck the child in the face with keys when he tried to drink water.

Cindy reportedly worshipped Mexican goddess Santa Muerte, known as Our Lady of Holy Death. The Roman Catholic Church has clearly rejected the cult of the Seletical female figure. Yet her following has significantly increased in the last few decades.