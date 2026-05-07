Texas-Linked Shootings Involving Law Enforcement Draw Attention After D.C. and Fort Worth Incidents

A Texas man accused of opening fire and attacking a Secret Service agent in Washington, D.C., is among the latest incidents drawing attention to violent confrontations involving law enforcement officers with Texas connections.

On Wednesday, May 6, a 45-year-old individual from Midland, Texas, was charged in connection with a shooting near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in the country’s capital. An innocent civilian bystander was injured by gunfire during the incident.

According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office , District of Columbia, accused Michael Marx now faces three charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assaulting federal officers with a weapon, and using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, May 4, a U.S. Secret Service agent in plainclothes saw a man, later identified as Marx, who allegedly appeared to hide a firearm on the right side of his body, near 15th Street and Madison Drive NW. At the same time, Vice President JD Vance‘s motorcade was also allegedly leaving from the White House.

Texas Man Charged in Shooting at Secret Service Agent Near the Washington Monument on the National Mall “We will prove this defendant carried an illegal firearm into the heart of Washington, D.C., opened fire at Secret Service officers near a crowded intersection, and shot an… pic.twitter.com/r8xl8z6LfR — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) May 6, 2026

Sensing a threat, the agent alerted the Secret Service Joint Operations Center and also requested backup in uniform. Uniformed Secret Service Agents saw Marx walk along the path of Vance’s motorcade. The defendant walked toward a group of civilians when officers approached him.

Marx allegedly began running along Independence Avenue SW when they were issuing their verbal commands. Meanwhile, the Texas man allegedly produced his gun from his waist and discharged his weapon towards the officers chasing him, accidentally hitting a civilian bystander who was watching the scene unfold.

The officers responded with gunfire, hitting Marx in his hand, left arm, and upper abdomen.

After Marx collapsed on the street from gunshot wounds, he was sent to George Washington University Hospital. In the ambulance, Marx said, “F–k the White House,” and “Kill me, kill me, kill me.”

NEWS: The man accused of shooting at Secret Service agents on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., after they confronted him upon spotting a g*n, has been identified as 45-year-old Michael Marx of Texas. Fox & Friends: “When agents approached, he allegedly fled and opened… pic.twitter.com/ZaotGUP69r — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 6, 2026

Investigators found a Texas driver’s license on the defendant. They also discovered two aliases, including Patrick Michael and Michael Zavici. Investigators allegedly also found a handgun on the spot where Marx fell after being shot. According to the press release, law enforcement confirmed that he does not have the license to carry a handgun in the District of Columbia.

The case is currently under investigation.

The Washington incident comes amid another officer-related shooting in Fort Worth on Tuesday, May 5, where a suspect was fatally shot while authorities were serving an arrest warrant at an apartment complex. The suspect was shot after he allegedly attacked members of the Texas Attorney General’s Office who were trying to serve a warrant.

The Fort Worth Police Department is on scene of an officer involved shooting that occurred at an apartment complex near 3600 block of Outlet Blvd. The situation is under investigation. There is no ongoing threat to the public. PIOs are on scene and will provide additional… — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 5, 2026

The Fort Worth Police Department posted to X, revealing that the shooting took place at 35 West at Champions Circle Apartments in the 3600 block of Outlet Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets off I‑35W.

Brittany Doyle, a resident of the same complex , spoke with CBS News Texas about the incident. “There were like 10 police cars here, and they’ve pretty much cleared out most of it as of right now,” she said. “But I kind of walked to the back. The guy said that it was something involving a warrant, and they were trying to arrest the guy, and he pulled a knife on them.”

The suspect has not yet been identified. Texas DPS confirmed that the Rangers are investigating the case.

The two separate shooting incidents with Texas Connections join recent high-profile incidents involving alleged attacks against law enforcement officials.