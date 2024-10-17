Teenage JD Vance Looks Almost Unrecognizable in His High School Yearbook Photo

Republican Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance might appear consistently polished and predictable today, but a recently surfaced high school yearbook photo tells a different story. The throwback image, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), highlighted by The List, shows a teenage Vance (then James Hamel) with a rounder, clean-shaven face and uneven bangs that contrast with his current look. While his current wardrobe consists of dark suits and light-colored ties, with some speculation about whether he wears eye makeup, Vance's high school photos reveal a different side of him.

The "couch" years...

JD's senior yearbook photo pic.twitter.com/Vte6S5Uq3Z — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 24, 2024

Interestingly, Vance has experimented with his appearance throughout the years, particularly in his pre-political career. Recently, an image from 2003 showing a senior-year Vance posing in a school washroom alongside three female classmates, went viral on social media, fueling debates about his past and suitability for office. The awkward composition of the photograph became a focal point for critics, even though one of the girls in the photo clarified that it was intended as a playful nod to that year's student government.

DailyMail. com has obtained a photo of JD Vance posing with three female classmates in a boys restroom during his senior year of high school in Ohio.



So weird. pic.twitter.com/whpFfDUGtV — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 15, 2024

Yet, the attention on Vance's past didn't stop there. Another photo from his days at Yale Law School in 2012 recently resurfaced, showing Vance dressed as a drag queen during what was described as a lighthearted moment among classmates. The image was first shared by activist Matt Bernstein on X, who claimed to have received it from a source connected to Vance's time at Yale. In response, Vance's team remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the authenticity of the drag queen photo.

new: i have obtained a photo of jd vance in drag while at yale law school pic.twitter.com/jYf14Lwa4D — matt (@mattxiv) August 11, 2024

Despite the variety in his looks, certain aspects remained unchanged for years. In 2016, Vance appeared on Charlie Rose to promote Hillbilly Elegy, his memoir about growing up in working-class white America. His style reflected that of his Silicon Valley peers, often opting for an open-collared dress shirt under a gray flannel suit jacket, and no beard. This casual yet polished look became his go-to outfit for book promotions. According to Journal News, in 2017, Vance appeared in Middletown High School's commencement ceremony sporting the same no-beard look.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

In 2018, Vance often opted for a blend of business casual and more laid-back attire. He was seen wearing high-collared soft shell windbreakers at certain business events and pairing suit jackets with jeans and waxed leather boots for a more relaxed yet polished look. Ties were a rare choice for him, but when he did wear them, he favored solid silks in colors like navy and pale yellow, occasionally adding a subtle regimental stripe into the mix.

It wasn’t until his political ambitions solidified in 2021 that his style began to more closely align with that of his running mate, Donald Trump. At a 2021 National Conservatism event, he was seen in a dark worsted suit paired with a red tie and a tattersall shirt. Over time, more elements of Trump’s signature style appeared in Vance’s attire. He transitioned from his previous slim-fit, short-suit jackets with narrow lapels to longer jackets with broader shoulders and wider lapels, and embraced Trump’s signature bright red ties.