'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Reveals the ‘Breaking Point’ That Ended Her Relationship With David

Having returned to Teen Mom after a brief hiatus, Jenelle Evans, in a new interview, discussed her decision to end her marriage to David Eason. She shared that she was terrified she would lose custody of her eldest son Jace, if she chose otherwise. Jennelle told E Online that she and Eason were "going through ups and downs" for almost a year before she decided to file for a formal separation in February. After months of strife, Evans managed to regain custody of Jace just before the filing.

Evans admitted that she chose to divorce Eason after his indictment in January, on charges of child abuse and 'assault by strangulation' after an argument he had with Jace, who was 14. Evans said emphatically that she 'didn't want anything'—not even Eason's ongoing case—to stand in the way of her reclaiming custody of Jace from CPS and her mother, Barbara Evans. After Eason's arrest on charges of child abuse, Evans initially defended him on social media. She hinted that Eason wasn't the family's risk, it was Jace instead.

In her new interview, however, she sang a different narrative of having removed Eason from their shared house to have Jace be comfortable. She told the outlet, "I was over it for a while and would tell friends that I’m over it and I’m going to leave. But at the same time, it’s hard to leave when you’re both on the same deed to the house. It took me a while to get a little window of opportunity to leave, to file everything I had to file."

In February, Evans filed for a legal separation from Eason. The U.S. Sun reported that a court petition from February 23 stated that Evans attributed Eason's 'erratic behavior' to his alcohol problem. According to the paperwork, a formal separation from Eason took place on February 16, establishing an irrevocable split. Evans spoke into detail about Eason's behavior throughout their marriage, bringing up a particularly upsetting episode. She claimed that in May 2019, he shot and killed their French Bulldog, Nugget, in front of their daughter, Ensley. This allegedly led to the removal of Eason's daughter, Maryssa, from their care.

Evans also asserted that Eason had ruined her professional reputation and spent her money, all the while refusing to work and neglecting his domestic duties. In her court brief, Evans claimed that their children were often exposed to a hostile atmosphere. Talking about Eason's current living situation, she shared that he resides on her boat, which is docked in a nearby marina, drinking his life way. While she had long supported Eason, despite his record of aggressive outbursts and his homophobic comments on social media, she seems to have turned a new leaf.