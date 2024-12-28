Taylor Swift is back in the news again and it’s not because of her music or record-breaking tours. This time, the global pop sensation has reportedly made a big step in her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, as she has decided to spend more time in Nashville so that they can stay close to each other.

According to Page Six, Taylor is trying to prioritize a quieter and more grounded life in Music City, where she already owns a lavish property. This decision, of course, comes off as a solidifying move in their blossoming romance.

The 35-year-old singer has an impressive collection of homes across New York, and Los Angeles, to name a few, but her focus is on Nashville right now as the location is conveniently just a 90-minute flight from Travis’ Kansas City base. The decision has got fans talking as they are sure that this big step hints at her commitment to this new romantic chapter in her personal life.

After the end of the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, Taylor is focusing on a quieter routine. That is something similar to the break she took after her 2019 global tour. Her relationship with Travis began last September when she was spotted cheering him on at a Kansas City Chiefs game, sitting beside his mother, Donna Kelce, in a luxury suite. Taylor has been attending several Chiefs matches since then and was spotted at almost 20 matches.

However, the couple did not spend Christmas together as Travis had to be in Pittsburgh to join his Chiefs team for a game against the Steelers. Irrespective, Taylor’s love for him was evident. She liked two Instagram posts that celebrate Travis’ record-breaking achievement as the Chiefs’ all-time leader in receiving touchdowns.

Reports say that the current break in Taylor’s schedule is giving the couple time to spend together as The Chiefs will not be playing again until January 5. In that case, they have over a week to relax and enjoy their relationship. Kansas City has recently been victorious in the playoffs. That makes it sure that the Chiefs will stay in Missouri for now unless they make it to the Super Bowl.

Taylor’s commitment to a grounded lifestyle is further in the spotlight by her absence from away games this season. Sources indicate she has no plans to travel to Denver for the Chiefs’ first game of 2025.

Adding to the gossip surrounding the duo, fans were recently speculating that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend could be engaged after Taylor’s star-studded 35th birthday party. The Eras Tour-themed bash saw close friend Brittany Mahomes – the wife of the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – along with Taylor’s inner circle in attendance. Pictures from the celebration see Taylor enjoying with joy and nursing cocktails. These happy glimpses implored fans to jump with glee at what appeared to be a ring.

Neither of them has commented on the rumors of engagement so far, but by the looks of it Taylor and Travis’s continue to bloom in full swing.