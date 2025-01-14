Taylor Swift Welcomes New Baby On The Block? – Details Inside

Pop sensation Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, has always been appreciative of Kelce’s teammate and friend, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ pregnancy as she has often been spotted posing candidly with Brittany’s baby bump.

On Monday, the Mahomes family welcomed their third child, announcing the new arrival with a touching photo showing their baby’s tiny feet while they were holding hands. The couple also included the name of their new daughter and her date of birth in the post as well. The couple gave their baby the name “Golden Raye Mahomes,” and further stated her date of birth – January 12, 2025

Amongst those who ‘liked’ the post was Taylor Swift, seemingly welcoming the new baby on the block. Not long after that, many congratulations came from the fans and friends, and the Kansas City Chiefs team also showed interest in welcoming the new baby into the Mahomes family. They wrote, “Congratulations Patrick and Brittany! Welcome to Chiefs Kingdom, Golden,” showing their support for the growing family.

📲| Taylor liked Brittany’s IG post celebrating the birth of her and Patrick’s daughter Golden Raye Mahomes 🎀 pic.twitter.com/IFFLqpKfwR — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) January 14, 2025

Though there hasn’t been a public comment about the newborn from Taylor Swift’s end, she seems to have displayed joy over the post published by Brittany Mahomes to celebrate the newborn’s arrival as she has ‘liked’ the post. Furthermore, Taylor’s presence in their lives adds another layer of joy and support for the Mahomes family during this exciting time.

Taylor has become good friends with the children of Patrick and Brittany over time as she has been around them a lot owing to her relationship with Travis Kelce. This in turn has also resulted in Swift developing a stronger bond with Patrick and Brittany. It must also be noted that their elder children, Sterling Skye at three years of age and Bronze at two, already call Kelce “Uncle Travis.”

The new addition to the family is only expected to bring Taylor Swift and Kelce closer to the family. The pop star has consistently remained close to the family, so we can confidently predict that she will go on to build a lasting bond with Mahomes’ children as they all grow together.

Patrick Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend Brittany got married in Hawaii back in 2022. The couple met while they were in high school in Whitehouse, Texas, as per reports by Sports Illustrated.