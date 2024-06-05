Taylor Swift Took a Break From Eras Tour to Meet This Special Person, and It's Not Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has someone special who made her take a break from the Eras Tour spree. But surprisingly it isn't her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. When she visited London, she got a taste of what awaited her in the UK. Hanging out with Cara Delevingne was just one highlight, adding to her excitement after her triumphant tours at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Delevingne even joined her to catch the Kansas City Chiefs versus Buffalo Bills game during the NFL postseason, cheering on Kelce while soaking up the excitement of the Eras Tour star. As Delevingne wraps up her month-long series of performances at the iconic Kit Kat Klub in London's West End, Swift ensured she carved out time to show her support for one of her dearest friends. Swift reciprocated the gesture by traveling to London to catch the finale of Delevingne's singing performances, which began on March 11 as reported by Marca. Despite having just two free days between her last show in Spain and the upcoming one in Lyon, France, Swift made it a priority to support her friend.

anya taylor-joy, cara delevingne and taylor swift leaving the restaurant after having dinner in nyc pic.twitter.com/ofJI0md7z3 — best of anya taylor-joy (@anyafolders) December 9, 2023

Delevingne's proximity to Swift's relationship with Kelce was evident, as she gave her personal seal of approval during the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula 1 race, where she graced the grid as a guest. For Swift, seizing the opportunity to spend time with a close friend, whom she was seen with publicly in December 2023 while heading out for drinks, is a rare treat she eagerly embraced. Moreover, it allowed her to immerse herself in the vibe of London and its current atmosphere, coinciding with the excitement of the UEFA Champions League final on the same night. Swift is set to grace the stage at Wembley Stadium from June 21-23, marking the finale of the initial UK leg of her tour with a total of 10 shows. Following this, she will return to London for an additional five days in August.

Life's full of surprises, like Kelce and Delevingne at a Taylor Swift concert. — Amy Niehaus (@Amyandmike97) January 22, 2024

Swift arrived just in time as the 31-year-old supermodel's stint as Sally Bowles in the musical was drawing to a close. Notably, the role was previously portrayed by another friend of Swift, Emma Stone, during the show's limited 2014 Broadway revival. Delevingne, a friend of Swift since at least 2013 and a familiar face in her "girl squad" during the 1989 era, has also been seen at numerous stops on Swift's record-breaking world tour, which kicked off early last year.

Quando a gente imaginaria que teríamos uma foto com Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, Jason Kelce e Ed Kelce, assistindo um jogo de futebol americano juntos? Eu JAMAIS acreditaria se me falassem que isso iria acontecer. pic.twitter.com/r0Nr7m8o3d — jaque (@ladytswiftie) January 21, 2024

Delevingne has barely opened up to the press and media while attending such events. Previously, during live Formula One coverage, in 2023, Martin Brundle approached Delevingne and her group of friends. However, a representative from Alfa Romeo in the group informed the presenter that Delevingne "preferred not to engage in conversation." Brundle said, "But everybody needs to talk on the grid. That’s the deal now, everybody talks on the grid." Turning to Cara he added, "Can we have a quick chat? Sky F1. Good to see you on the grid!" Cara replied, "No" and continued to add, "I can’t hear anything." Brrundle grumbled, "Alright… Well I’m sure it would’ve been extremely interesting," per HuffPost.