Taylor Swift Leaves Special Love Note for Cincinnati at the End of Eras Tour: “I Couldn’t Love You More”

Taylor Swift bid farewell to the Tri-State area and graciously left a heartfelt love note for the devoted fans in Cincinnati, serving as a parting gift from the beloved singer.

According to Billboard, the weekend of Swift's Eras Tour in Cincinnati, Ohio, was a thrilling experience for Swifties. During her 'surprise songs' set, she delighted fans by giving the first-ever live performances of two songs from her album Evermore, one of which featured a special appearance by collaborator Aaron Dessner. Additionally, Swift also surprised the audience by performing a song by Gracie Abrams alongside Abrams herself. On Sunday, the renowned superstar took to social media to share numerous photos from her shows in Cincinnati. Accompanying the pictures was a message that highlighted some memorable moments and served as a reminder to fans of the exciting things yet to come later in the week.

“Cincinnati I couldn’t love you more, had the best two nights with you!! Last night was so special getting to sing 'I miss you, I’m sorry' with @gracieabrams in the acoustic set and bringing out @aarondessner to play Ivy in his hometown," Swift wrote.

At Saturday night's show, Swift invited Abrams to join her on stage. This was because the schedule had been changed due to the weather, resulting in a shorter opening act. Swift and Abrams performed I Miss You, I'm Sorry together, with Swift playing guitar and Abrams playing piano. Abrams later shared her thoughts on the experience in a post: “@taylorswift I love you forever friend. Just thank you.”

At her closing night in Cincinnati, Swift also surprised the audience by inviting Dessner from The National to perform with her. They played Ivy together on acoustic guitars, in front of Dessner's family and friends. It was a special moment for both artists. On Instagram, Dessner shared a video of the song Ivy and accompanied it with a short message. “Cincinnati!! It’s hard to describe what it felt like to play ‘Ivy’ from evermore last night with @taylorswift in the town I grew up in, where I learned to play music in the first place. Grateful as always to Taylor and all of you for listening," The Great War writer captioned his post.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Swift concluded her message to fans on Instagram by noting the arrival of Speak Now (Taylor's Version). “See you soon Kansas City. Meanwhile, I’ll be counting down the minutes til Speak Now (my version) comes out July 7th WHICH IS VERY SOON.” During one of her Eras shows at Nashville's Nissan Stadium in May, Swift initially revealed that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) would be released on July 7.

On May 5, she took to social media to express her thoughts on Speak Now (Taylor's Version). “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk.) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying, and crashing, and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

Following the successful releases of Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) marks Swift's third re-recorded album that she will be releasing on July 7.

