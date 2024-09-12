When Taylor Swift Said She and Travis Kelce 'Don’t Care' About Their Romance Being Public

Taylor Swift, who is Time's 2023 Person of the Year, said in her cover story interview that it all "started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast."

As reported by People, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care." She also said, "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. We’re just proud of each other."

The singer of "Anti-Hero" said that they "started hanging out" in private immediately after the podcast. She was alluding to an episode from July of Kelce and his brother's podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, in which he disclosed that, after one of Swift's performances, he made an effort to give her his phone number via a friendship bracelet. She revealed, "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." Swift also spoke about what it's like to have so many cameras following her when she's in the crowd at Chiefs games.

She said, "I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once." She also said she has no idea how frequently—or if at all—she appears on television when she attends one of Kelce's games. Swift added, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

According to Time, Swift was chosen because she managed to instill optimism in people throughout the globe during some really difficult periods. "This is the proudest and happiest I've ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I've ever been," the artist said in the interview with the magazine. On September 24, the "Blank Space" singer surprised both Swifties and football fans by making an unexpected presence at Kelce's game.

Swift and his mother Donna were seen watching the game from Kelce's suite, where Swift was subsequently seen applauding after Kelce scored a touchdown. At the Eras Tour last month, Kelce was seen singing and dancing while seated in the VIP area with her father. Swift acknowledged Kelce during the performance by changing the lyrics of her last song, "Karma," to, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." Her athletic lover then grinned broadly.

