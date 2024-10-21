Taylor Swift Made A Very Flirty Comment About Beau Travis Kelce After the Chiefs' Iconic Win

As it just so turns out, Taylor Swift appears to be Travis Kelce's biggest fan! After seeing the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New York Jets on the night of October 1, 2023, Taylor Swift was caught on camera making a flirtatious remark about the tight end. The 33-year-old musician, sporting her iconic red lips, a black long-sleeve blouse, bejeweled Daisy Dukes, and high-heeled heels, was seen telling her friend Blake Lively in the stands to 'look at him.' The Grammy winner leaned in and mimicked how Kelce celebrated by hitting his colleagues after winning; Ashley Avignone's forehead unintentionally got hit by one of Swift's fun punches, and Lively, 36, responded by giggling.

Over the weekend, Swifties on social media eagerly commented about the cuteness of the brief footage. “She is smitten as a kitten,” a fan gushed in the comments of an Instagram post featuring the video, while another wrote, “She literally can’t believe she’s with the hottest athlete.” Another fan gushed, “'Look at him' and then insert some punching and flexing gestures. She's so into him.” Some other fans joked about Swift's bond with the Gossip Girl alum. “Spotted… Serena Van Der Woodson and Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game …xoxo,” referring to the character Lively played.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen on October 11, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Image)

Along with more of Swift's friends, Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hugh Jackman, were also in attendance in the suite for the game at MetLife Stadium. Even Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes was present when the song was being performed.

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS DINNER DATE IN KC IM YELLINGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/fqD8bK4glB — ‏ً (@aftergl8w) October 24, 2023

Swift and Brittany, in particular, really had everyone buzzing around the time because on September 30, the 28-year-old went out with Swift and her friends, and they had dinner at Emilio's Ballato in Soho. Although Kelce, 33, was not there at the time—he was eating at Meduza Mediterrania in the Meatpacking neighborhood—the next morning, he was seen leaving Swift's New York City residence wearing an "I'm not doing s—t today" t-shirt.

taylor flying to KC for his birthday and travis going to her apartment in nyc before his game… oh they want to make it work so bad. spending as much time as possible with each other <3 — ‏ً (@aftergl8w) October 10, 2023

The American Music Award winner and Kelce left the game on Sunday in separate cars, and it was the second time Swift appeared in support of Kelce's game; the first time was in September 2023, when the couple broke the internet with gleeful speculations about a romance after a Chicago Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game (Chiefs won!) !!! 🥹

pic.twitter.com/2NfxYNsn20 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 25, 2023

After the match on September 24, she and the Catching Kelce star took the same getaway car, and they even went to a super intimate after-party with just his family and friends. Three days later, Kelce hailed her as 'pretty ballsy' for coming to the match to support him, adding that he thought she 'looked amazing' in the crowd, reported Billboard.

Taylor Swift chatting it up with Travis Kelce's mom, Donna ❤️



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/n2Ez2LkWFm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 24, 2023

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was 'having fun' in the 'super early days' of their relationship. “This was Taylor’s first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves,” the insider further revealed. Ever since then, though, it seems as though the relationship between the two has only gotten more serious with time.

This article was originally published on 10.04.23.