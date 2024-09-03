Taylor Swift Fans Slam ASAP Rocky's New Track 'Tailor Swif' and Accuse Him of 'Clout' Stealing

On August 29, ASAP Rocky released a new single called 'Tailor Swif,' which has Taylor Swift fans scratching their heads. Stereogum states that Rocky debuted the song in July 2022 at Rolling Loud Portugal. Shortly after, the song's lyrics were released. 'Tailor Swif' is the possible first single off A$AP Rocky's forthcoming fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. On Thursday, August 29, the rapper took to X to address the leak, posting a clip from the music video for the song with the caption, "SINCE U DUMMIES LEAKED IT ALREADY."

A$AP ROCKY will drop his song ‘Tailor Swif’ tonight at Midnight. pic.twitter.com/cpWnBf1Qtn — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 29, 2024

Nevertheless, Swift's fan base has taken offense at the title, which is obviously a pun on her name. Swifties are now accusing the rapper of capitalizing on her popularity for promotional purposes. One user wrote on X, "If I had a dollar for every man that used Taylor’s name for clout I'd be as rich as her." Another user with a similar sentiment chimed in, "Someone's trying to steal some attention with the song name." One more reviewer popped a question, "Why does every male want beef with Taylor Swift? it’s weird."

men using taylor for clout in the industry, nothing new. why are men so obsessed with using her for their own gain? she’s a human being who deserves to be left alone. pic.twitter.com/5IJUDODfvo — aly ♥︎ (@123lgbetty) August 29, 2024

Another critic made fun of Rocky and remarked, "How to stay relevant: Use Taylor Swift". In addition, one more outraged Swiftie noted, "Rich men can afford everything BUT a personality." Many even went so far as to say that Rocky was 'obsessed' with Swift and criticized him for the objectionable title of his song. Some have also claimed that they would not be listening or streaming the music. One more user went on to say, "Another one using Taylor Swift for clout cause her wife isn't enough. Let's make abundantly clear who's starting beef with who."

During his performance at last year's Rolling Loud event in Miami, Rocky—real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers—referred to Swift again. Wetty (Taylor Swift) was one of three unpublished songs he played at the festival; it was subsequently removed from the album Don't Be Dumb. The title alone was controversial. However, his forthcoming album Don't be Dumb has been delayed due to leaks, which caused it to be rescheduled from August. Rocky stated in a message to his fans, "Leaks & sample clearances are disrupting the album. It's been 6 years & I wanna make the best album ever. I'm sorry for the wait."

LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT. https://t.co/rA0Z9u66Sy — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) August 22, 2024

This situation is reminiscent of others in which Swift has been the target of public arguments and unfavorable responses from Swift's fans after male rappers like Kanye West have referred to her. There seems to be no personal connection between Rocky and Swift, although they have crossed paths in the music business. But Rihanna, Rocky's wife, has brought Swift up before.

In a 2015 interview with NME magazine, Rihanna discussed her public image and the reasons she has no plans to join Swift's infamously star-studded team. Riri said at the time, "I don't think I would. I just don't think that makes sense. I don't think our brands are the same; I don't think they match. I don't think our audiences are the same. In my mind, she's a role model, I'm not."