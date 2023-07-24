Taylor Swift Chose a 10-YO Fan Among a Crowd of Over 70,000 to Take Centre Stage During Concert

A young girl from Chalmette, who aspires to be on the big stage, had a once-in-a-lifetime experience with global pop sensation Taylor Swift in Denver. Emma Jo Tassin, a 10-year-old Swiftie superfan, is returning home with a precious piece of Eras Tour concert history. She'll be sharing her unforgettable experience with her classmates at Gautier Elementary this fall.

The Chalmette native says her "Wildest Dreams' have now come true. https://t.co/3VZ4RXR9ND — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) July 17, 2023

Also Read: Woman at Taylor Swift Concert Video Calls Ex-boyfriend During Her Iconic Breakup Song Performance

Speaking to Fox8live, she said, "It was my first concert, and I got to meet my favorite singer... all in my first concert." Tassin was chosen amidst a crowd of 70,000 fans to join Swift on stage to sing her hit song 22 together. Tassin's mother, Lindey Tassin, said, "Apparently, they film kids and then go show Taylor Swift's mom because she's the one that picks. So, she must have gone back to the tent and showed Andrea Emma's video and she said, 'Yes, put her up there,' or something!"

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium. Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Tassin was left in awe and couldn't quite process everything that was happening. During the performance, she even exchanged accessories with Swift. Tassin gifted Swift a bracelet with her name on it in her favorite color, purple. Swift wore the bracelet throughout the rest of the Red Eras tour. Both Tassin and her mom have experience with being on stage, making this experience even more remarkable for the talented duo. At just five years old, Tassin was chosen as one of the two local kids to portray 'Lulu' in the national tour of Waitress at the Saenger Theater. Her mother is a photographer and also a member of the local acoustic band Cypress Pop Trio. Both mother and daughter share a passion for the stage and the arts. Lindsey said that it was "crazy" to see her daughter on all the screens at the stadium.

Taylor Swift takes pictures with fans. Source: Getty Images | Bryan Bedder

Also Read: Harry Styles Once ‘Tipped a Hat’ to Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift for Their Time Together: "It Was Powerful"

Her mother expressed her amazement at her daughter's incredible experience, mentioning that she turned to Swift's tour manager and wondered if she should try her luck with the lottery, still trying to grasp how such an extraordinary moment came to be. The autographed hat that Tassin received holds immense value to her, who is unwilling to part with it. Her mom plans to preserve it in a glass box with a lock on a high shelf to ensure its safety. Swift's Eras Tour has been a massive success, captivating audiences across the country since its launch on March 17. Even the Federal Reserve is commending Taylor Swift, acknowledging that her sold-out tour is positively impacting the US economy. The Eras Tour, which began on St. Patrick's Day this year, is a 52-stop exhibition that covers all ten of her studio albums. The ongoing event has surpassed being just a pop spectacle and evolved into a continuous mass cultural phenomenon as reported by The Guardian.

References:

Also Read: Taylor Swift Fans Turn Flight Delay into Unforgettable Concert Experience

https://www.fox8live.com/2023/07/17/st-bernard-swiftie-10-year-old-fan-picked-out-70000-by-taylor-swift-special-moment/

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/may/29/taylor-swift-eras-tour-america-takeover

More from Inquisitr

Harry Styles Performs Dare-Devil Mid-Air Tricks in His Newly Released Music Video for 'Daylight'

Gayle Reveals How Taylor Swift Asked Her to Open for Eras Tour: “I Fell to the Floor”