Taylor Swift Chokes on Another Bug at London Performance of 'All Too Well', "I Just Swallowed a Bug"

Pop superstar Taylor Swift had an unexpected guest join her onstage during her recent London show - a bug that flew right into her mouth! The incident happened on Sunday night as Swift was performing her hit song All Too Well at Wembley Stadium. Swift was in the middle of belting out the chorus when the bug made its surprise appearance. Without missing a beat, she told the crowd, "I just swallowed a bug, keep singing." The 34-year-old singer tried to power through but soon had to pause.

Image Source: Getty Images | Natasha Moustache/TAS23

She leaned over, coughing and clutching her throat. Fans watched with concern as Swift attempted to clear the unwelcome insect from her airway. After a brief moment, the consummate professional hopped right back to the microphone. She finished the song as if nothing had happened. This isn't Swift's first bug-eating experience on tour. Almost exactly a year ago, she swallowed an insect during a Chicago concert. That time, she joked with the audience, "Oh, delicious. Is there any chance none of you saw that?" as per AOL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Despite the buggy interruption, Swift's London show was a massive success. She thrilled fans with a surprise appearance by her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end joined Swift onstage during her Tortured Poets Department set. Kelce, dressed in a dapper tuxedo and top hat, scooped Swift up in his arms. He carried her across the stage as dancers helped her change outfits. Swift blew Kelce a subtle kiss before launching into her next song. The bug incident and Kelce cameo were just two highlights of Swift's three-night run in London. Other celebrities spotted at the shows included Tom Cruise, Sophie Turner, and Paul McCartney. Even Prince William brought his children to experience the Eras Tour magic, as per Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

After wrapping up the concerts, Swift took to social media to reflect on the "surreal" London performances. She posted photos and videos, including several featuring Kelce. "I'm still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut," she wrote, using Kelce's Instagram handle. Swift's ability to handle unexpected moments with grace has only endeared her more to fans. One TikTok user who captured the bug incident on video commented, "This girl is always swallowing bugs," with a laughing emoji.

Other fans praised Swift's quick thinking in asking the audience to keep singing while she recovered. "The 'can you sing?' Like YES WE GOT YOU," one supporter wrote. Another added, "She's adorable. 'Can you sing?'" As Swift continues her record-breaking Eras Tour, she's proving she can handle anything - even pesky insects. Whether she's swallowing bugs or bringing out surprise guests, Swift keeps fans on their toes. The singer will continue touring through August 2024, with stops across North and South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe.