Sustainability Expert Calls on Taylor Swift to 'Go Green' Following Major Emissions Revelation Amid Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's record-shattering Eras Tour takes the world by storm. Her environmental impact is also making headlines. Experts are urging the pop superstar to "go green" after revelations about the massive carbon footprint generated by her tour travels and online presence. The numbers are staggering. Data from sustainability firm Greenly estimates that during just the U.S. and South American legs, Swift's tour racked up 139 tonnes of carbon emissions from air travel exceeding 100,000 kilometres.

While her team claims to have purchased double the carbon credits needed to offset this, environmentalists argue offsetting alone is insufficient. "Carbon offsets can counteract otherwise hard-to-eliminate emissions," said air travel expert Scott Keyes. "Many carbon offset projects are highly valuable, but others are practically worthless," as per BBC. Critics emphasize that offsetting should be the last resort after substantive efforts to reduce emissions directly. Swift's carbon footprint concerns extend beyond tour travel.

Her official website, with over 55 million annual viewers, has an abysmal carbon rating according to marketing agency Klatch. They estimate its energy usage is equivalent to boiling 9.5 million cups of tea yearly, worse than 81% of global websites. Klatch CEO Charlie Howes urged Swift to take action, stating, "This is a straightforward but impactful step towards making her online presence more environmentally friendly," as per The Mirror.

Recommendations include switching to green hosting, implementing lazy loading, optimizing the site, and regularly auditing for inefficiencies. "Ideally the site should undergo regular audits to identify and fix inefficient elements, helping to maintain optimal performance and low energy consumption. Updating the website with the latest technologies and best practices in web development can ensure it remains as eco-friendly as possible," Howes stated. Last year, Swift's private jet usage faced criticism for its climate impact. Newsweek reported that it emitted an estimated 138 tonnes of CO2 in just three months.

While offsetting such emissions, many argue she should lead by example as an influential figure. "It's ok to hold celebrities to higher standards, because sustainability is much more accessible to them," said intersectional environmentalist Leah Thomas. "Swift could course-correct by promoting sustainable initiatives or donating proceeds to environmental organizations." Young crowds are flooding stadiums to experience Swift's spectacle. She has a prime opportunity to inspire a generation to adopt more eco-conscious behaviors and demand accountability from leaders.

As the juggernaut Eras Tour heads to the UK for 20 shows, scrutiny intensifies on whether Swift will rise to the climate challenge. Other than that, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of which treasures from Swift's discography would be uncovered next since the pop star revealed on the opening night of her Eras Tour that she would be performing two surprise acoustic tracks at each event.