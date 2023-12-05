Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Gets Furious at Ana Navarro, Accuses Her of 'Stealing' a Personal Item

Sunny Hostin accused Ana Navarro, a fellow panelist, of stealing her vacuum cleaner and refusing to acknowledge that she did so. On Tuesday's edition of The View: Behind the Table podcast, Hostin made these charges against her fellow host. As reported by The U.S. Sun, Hostin told Brian Teta, the executive producer, how the vacuum she bought for her dressing room vanished out of nowhere and reappeared with what seemed to be suspicious dirt on it.

The podcast began with a very playful introduction of Hostin by Teta, who also gave a little rundown of her giant vacuum machine. He added that Hostin had requested him to assist with her vacuum cleaner unloading. Consequently, Hostin gave Teta compliments, adding, "You're good at doing the man thing!" Teta adds that Hostin's changing room could be a fantastic Airbnb. According to Hostin, she enjoys being creative and keeping things tidy. She then launches into a discussion about how her vacuum cleaner disappears and why she believes one of her fellow panelists is to blame.

She said, "I bought my own vacuum cleaner, and I noticed it was missing... for a while. It reappeared… and it had a lot of dirt in it." Teta joined in and said, "It looked to me like dog hair." Hostin continued, "It looked like Bernie Behar's dog hair or Cha Cha's dog hair, okay? So someone—I don't know which owner. I don't know who's assistant stole my vacuum cleaner... It was very shady." Teta added, "I will say it's unlikely anybody other than a host took the vacuum because I don't think anyone else would be so daring." Hostin finally said, "I'm going to accuse Ana Navarro."

Hostin is known for her badass nature and for being someone who would never shy away from keeping her point. In last week's episode, Hostin made a subtle jab at the program for mostly including video of Jewish family reunions, saying that it was "unfortunate" that people had "taken such sides" in the current Israel-Palestine issue. The opening segment included President Biden talking about four-year-old Abigail's experience, who was held prisoner after her parents were killed by the terrorist organization, along with images of hostages who had been liberated by Hamas, many of whom were little children.

Sunny right away commented, "I think that it’s unfortunate that people have taken such sides here because this is something that has been going on for decades, right? And we did show the reunification of Jewish families, and I think that was really important, especially little Abigail. I’m a mother. I can’t imagine having your child taken from you and held hostage by a terrorist organization, but we—also, there were, you know, 76 Palestinians, including women and children, that were being held in Israel with no understanding of why they were being held, no administrative hearings. And so those reunifications are something that we should also be looking at and talking about."

