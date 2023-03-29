Stuck in a Doom-Scrolling Loop on Netflix? Try Hidden Codes and Discover New and Exciting Content

Relaxing on your recliner, sipping a refreshing drink, and munching on popcorn, while indulging in your favorite shows on Netflix seems like an ideal plan. However, selecting a suitable show can be a tedious task, as browsing through Netflix's vast catalog can consume more time than the actual watch time. To make things easier, Netflix offers a secret menu with a range of hidden codes that can help viewers explore their preferred genres and bid adieu to aimless scrolling. As per LadBible, these codes can assist in discovering precisely what you wish to watch.

You might think you’ve binged every decent movie and TV shows on Netflix. But the titles you see on your home screen are based on the previous content you’ve watched or content that you have added to your list, and there are in fact thousands of films and TV series tucked away in secret. The streaming giant has a secret menu containing hundreds of hidden titles not on the main platform. The alternative catalog can be accessed using codes associated with a specific genre, such as High Brow Horror, Irreverent TV Comedies, and 90-minute movies.

Image Source: Pixabay | Photo by Andrés Rodríguez

All you have to do is choose a genre you would like to watch and change the numbers at the end of the Netflix URL. Once you've done that you can scroll away - with a much shorter list - and find your niche. Netflix codes are based on a number system that corresponds to a different genre or subgenre, which the algorithm uses to categorize and serve up recommendations. For example, instead of scrolling through Romance, search for movies using 8883 or 5475 (romantic comedies) for more specific results. You can also get into the hype surrounding code 9875, which will take you down a rabbit hole of true crime. So far, Netflix has about 36,000 codes. Note that codes can only be used on Netflix's website and not in its apps.

Check out netflix-codes.com for a full list. There are about 20 categories like anime, foreign movies, and classic movies. Those categories are broken down into more specific subgenres. For example, horror movies -- coded 8711 -- house 12 more codes like deep-sea horror movies, zombie horror movies, teen screams, and more.

Image Source: Pixabay | Photo by Yousaf Bhutta

You will need a system or viewing device that has an internet browser. As of now, you cannot use the codes on the app directly. Now, there are two ways of using these “cheat codes.”

1. Visit netflix-codes.com using your browser on a computer, mobile, or smart TV if it has a web browser.

2. Look up the genre or subgenre you are interested in

3. Tap the code next to the genre or subgenre.

4. If you're on a device that has the Netflix app installed, the app will start and take you directly to the genre or subgenre you chose. If you don't have the app installed, it'll open Netflix through the browser.

5. Choose the content that you want to watch. Sit back and enjoy.

Alternatively, if you want to watch your content on a television, but your TV doesn’t support a web browser, you can just look up what you want to watch using the process mentioned above, select a piece of content that you want to consume, and then search for it on your TV’s Netflix App.

Image Source: Pixabay | Photo by Yousaf Bhutta

Below, we've listed a few of Netflix's most common and sort-after secret codes. Have fun!

Anime Dramas: 452

Anime Fantasy: 11146

Anime Features: 3063

Horror Movies: 8195

Baseball Movies: 12339

Crime Dramas: 6889

Crime Thrillers: 10499

Crime TV Shows: 26146

Cult Comedies: 9434