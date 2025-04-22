Struggling with Sleep or Aches? Experts Say This Anti-Inflammatory Food Could Be The Secret to Enhance Sleep in Two Weeks

We know how inflammation causes conditions, such as cholesterol, high BP, and skin diseases. Plus, it may give you early aging signs and make your cells deteriorate faster. Due to aging, inflammation is inevitable. However, you can reduce inflammation naturally by following a healthy lifestyle and diet.

Experts are coming with research and ways to reduce inflammation in the body in less than two weeks. Eat more fermented foods to reduce it. Have foods like kefir, kimchi, and yogurt. According to nutritionist Dr Tim Spector, you can reduce inflammation with at least one serving of these foods.

One of the most effective foods in this category is red cabbage sauerkraut as it contains good bacteria that are gut-friendly. These bacteria help in reducing cellular inflammation. You may add small amounts of this to rice, wraps, and salads.

Spector has a ZOE podcast in which he suggests putting the emphasis on fermented foods to improve health. He recommends miso and kimchi made from different vegetables. This suggestion comes from several studies on anti-inflammatory foods that have been conducted both on humans and in test tubes in the lab. Multiple studies have proven their benefits to overall health, reducing inflammation, and even to enhance sleep.

Tim also talked about diversifying the diet with different food groups to get the right nutrients in the diet. He says having different varieties of fermented vegetables will help get a different set of microbes in the diet.

For instance, yogurt will give you just three different types of microbes. However, consuming kimchi and kraut will offer you 20-30 types of microbes. Besides, having kombucha and red sauerkraut will give you a small amount of microbes. In a study, where people consume small five to six portions of these foods provides a huge reduction in inflammation levels in the body, further improving their health.

These foods contain a lot of bioactive compounds and are easy to make at home in a few days. Fermenting food is easy with little prep. You may make these in glass jars and keep them stored in the fridge to consume for a longer time. Plus, add a fiber-rich diet to keep your gut healthy.

If you are able to have more fiber and fermented foods in your diet can help you be healthier. Moreover, fermented foods reduce the symptoms of chronic stress and type 2 diabetes.

If you have arthritis, eating fermented foods can help with the pain. To make red cabbage sauerkraut, you just have to wash the cabbage, and put it in a glass jar. Add about 2% of the weight of cabbage in salt. This will ferment the cabbage in no time. Besides, consume more yogurt, which you may make yourself or get from the supermarket.