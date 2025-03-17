Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date Leaked? These Fan Favorite Characters Might Not Return for Final Season!

Premiering back in 2016, Stranger Things had become a huge hit both among viewers and critics alike. With themes of supernatural elements and horror, the Netflix show has been a consistent hit. Now, the show will be back for one last time with its 5th season and the fans cannot wait any longer. Stranger Things season 5 release is speculate to be some time in 2025 though the exact dates have not yet been revealed.

Created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix, the show’s official synopsis says, “Mysteries unravel in a small Midwestern town in the 1980s, involving supernatural forces, secret experiments and one strange girl.”

While a number of familiar faces will be back in Stranger Things Season 5, a few characters might not be seen in the final installment. Let us now explore who these characters are who might remain absent.

Dmitri Antonov’s Enzo

Dmitri Antonov played the character of Enzo in Stranger Things Season 4. Enzo helped Hopper to make his escape from the Russian prison. However, the chances of this character returning in the final season is slim as the story will be coming back to Hawkins, the fictional town where the main story takes place. Given the fact that Enzo does not have a scope to be back in Hawkins, his character’s arc had a natural conclusion in season 4.

Gabriela Pizzolo’s Suzie Bingham

Suzie Bingham was Dustin’s genius girlfriend and the role was played by Gabriela Pizzolo. She was a vital part of the season 4 cast as her hacking skills proved to be very useful to the group. However, the cast photos for season 5 that have been released till now do not feature Gabriela, which has led to the speculation that she might not be coming back for the final season.

Claudia Henderson’s Catherine Curtin

Despite being a background character, Catherine Curtin, Dustin’s playful mother added her own magic touch to the show. However, there have been rumors that Claudia Henderson’s schedule might not allow her to spare any time for the final season and therefore she might not be returning as a cast member.

Eduardo Franco’s Argyle

Argyle was seen in Stranger Things season 4 and quickly became a fan favorite. He was introduced as Jonathan’s stoner and eccentric friend who had a great sense of humor and made delicious pizzas. However, despite fans receiving the character well, he will not be returning in the final season of the show. The actor Eduardo Franco himself confirmed this, as he said, “I never received a phone call, so that seems to be the situation.”

Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson

Hellfire Club’s popular head, Eddie Munson, met a tragic end in season 4. However, there has been much speculation about the character’s return in season 5 and previously actor Joseph Quinn himself created suspense around the same as he said that though he knew the fate of the character he would not reveal it. But now, a leaked photo of Dustin shown to be paying his respects to Eddie’s tombstone suggests that he might not be coming back after all.

All of these are fan favorites and apart from Argyle and Catherine, the rest of the characters’ presence or absence will remain speculative till the final season airs.