How Stormy Daniels Cheekily Reacted to Barack Obama's Hand Gesture Allegedly Linked to Her

Stormy Daniels had the last laugh after Barack Obama took a dig at Republican rival Donald Trump's weird obsession with (crowd) 'sizes' on day 2 of the Democratic National Convention. A user on X, formerly Twitter posted the screenshot of Obama's comical hand gesture and wrote, "Stormy knows." The tweet caught Daniels' attention and she made a hilarious contribution to the joke.

Another X user, @NotDottieParker, responded to the abovementioned post and commented, "I think @StormyDaniels would say that was overly generous." The adult star joined the bandwagon and quipped, "This is him showing the grace and empathy he spoke of during his speech."

This is him showing the grace and empathy he spoke of during his speech. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) August 21, 2024

Her tweet grabbed the eyeballs of fans who couldn't stop praising the porn star's sense of humor. @Fricat applauded, "Stormy has the best comebacks." @NotDottieParker laughed, "Love you, Stormy. Thank you for your service." @tobeloved80 added, "Stormy you never miss queen." @SusanLangston11 wrote, "Now that's a good one, Stormy!! Hope you and your family are well." @natashapnewyork requested Daniels, "Stormy, teach me [a] sense of humor like yours."

🤣. Stormy always wins the internet. — Vladimir Luzader 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@VladAboutTown) August 21, 2024

On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Obama addressed the Democratic crowd at the DNC and slammed Trump, "It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes," as he said 'sizes,' he looked down at his hands that were first apart before he moved them closer to indicate size. The audience took the cue and laughed off at the insinuated joke, per the New York Post.

Daniels has famously referred to Trump as "tiny," suggesting his 'size' as the porn star alleged she had a sexual encounter with the former president back in 2006 after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament while his Slovenian wife Melania Trump was expecting their son Barron Trump. However, Trump has vehemently denied the affair, calling it a political vendetta and witchhunt.

But prior to the 2016 elections, the Republican nominee ordered his then-attorney and fixer Michael Cohen to pay $130,000 to Daniels so she would stay silent about the story and not hurt his presidential campaign. This payment then resulted in falsifying business records leading to the high-profile Hush Money trial where Cohen testified paying Daniels the amount and in its verdict, the ex-president was found guilty on all 34 felony counts. However, his sentencing for the crime is scheduled for September 2024.

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the 78-year-old politician hit back at Obama for his 'personal' attacks at the DNC, saying, "Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night taking little shots? He was taking shots at your president and so was Michelle. You know, they always say, 'Sir, please stick to policy, don't get personal,' but they're getting personal all night, these people. Should I get personal, or should I not get personal?" per Politico.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.