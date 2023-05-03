Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Allison Holker Will Get Only Half of His Wealth

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of suicide that some readers may find distressing.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' widow, Allison Holker, who is also a dancer and choreographer like her late husband, has now been granted half of Boss' estate by a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' unexpected death on December 13, 2022, left the world in shock, and this Easter marked Holker's first without her husband.

The news of the court verdict comes after Allison filed a petition in February, two months after Boss' death. The former The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer did not leave a will, so under California law, his surviving spouse has the right to half of his assets. However, the widow is required to file a petition to legally take over the finances and property.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Holker provided evidence in the petition demonstrating that she was married to Boss during the time of his passing and was granted property passing rights. According to Page Six, the judge presiding over the case confirmed that there was enough evidence to grant the request based on the submitted documents and evidence presented in court.

Boss' assets included owning Stephen Boss Productions outright, and Holker requested that she be granted fifty percent of her late husband's current and future earnings as an entertainer. In her filing, Holker also pointed out that Boss was involved in various projects and roles as a dancer, choreographer, actor and producer, which entitled him to royalties. She requested that a portion of those royalties should go to her and their children, as per The Daily Mail.

Allison Holker submitted evidence of the royalties, which mostly originated from Stephen Boss Productions, along with her petition. The couple has three children together: daughters Weslie, 14, and Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 7. There is also potential for Boss' surviving family members to earn royalties from rerun episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as per US Weekly. Holker declared that all "existing assets were acquired during the marriage, by virtue of the work, skills and efforts of the parties." She added that she and her husband "had no written agreements between" them that would have "impacted the determination that the assets were community property."

Holker has been open about her grief on social media and has shared intimate family moments with her followers. Earlier this month, Allison commemorated her family's first Easter celebration since the death of her husband by posting pictures of her children relishing an Easter egg hunt.

Celebrities such as Chrishell Stause, Naomi Campbell and Loni Love took to the comments to extend their Easter greetings to the family. After news broke that Stephen "tWitch" Boss had tragically taken his own life in a hotel bathroom on December 13, Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to the dancer by sharing a clip of his best moments on her talk show with her fans on social media. The support from their community has no doubt been a source of comfort for Holker and her children during this difficult time.

If you are having thoughts about taking your own life or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)