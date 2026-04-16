Stephen Miller Promotes ‘Blackmail Files’ Theory About Democrats

The Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor, Stephen Miller, appeared on Fox News and commented on allegations against California Democrat Eric Swalwell. Miller also promoted a theory of “blackmail files” that Democrats use against each other when the time is right, as reported by the Daily Beast.

Miller was asked whether Donald Trump had commented about Swalwell. To this, Miller joked, “Why has he had a bad week, Jesse? I haven’t been watching.”

He then stated, “Swalwell is a sc–bag. He is a terrible person, the worst of the worst, the lowest of the low, the most dishonest of the most dishonest.”

Miller on Swalwell: The real story here is how the Democrat party controls its members through blackmail. It’s got a blackmail file on all of its politicians and it uses them to leverage and control them until it’s time to release it. pic.twitter.com/XTsPY0TeK2 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2026

Miller further added, “But the real story here is how the Democrat Party controls its members through blackmail. It’s got a blackmail file on all of its politicians, and it uses them to leverage and control them until it’s time to release it. That is how sick and twisted the Democrat Party is.”

New Mexico state Rep. Joy Garratt criticized Miller on X, writing, “Honey, we hear rumors that Putin controls the president thru blackmail. People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, Mr. Miller!”

Swalwell recently resigned from Congress and apologized, and denied the allegations against him. In a letter read by a House clerk, Swalwell gave his statement, according to The Mirror US.

He wrote, “I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious false allegations made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I made.”

Swalwell also informed, “I plan to resign my seat in Congress effective at 2 P.M. Eastern time on April 14, 2026. I will work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able, and my absence to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district.”

Many sexual assault reports emerged against Swalwell, with a fifth victim coming forward recently. As reported by the BBC, Lonna Drewes alleged that Swalwell drugged and ra–d her in 2018. She said she had not come forward sooner because of Swalwell’s “political power.”

Ok just to show how insane this is I was aggressively hit on two separate times by Eric Swalwell (one after a DNC meeting at the hotel in front of a ton of notable folks) and one in my DMs. I don’t think he remembered me from the first time when he hit me up in DMs. (1/2) — Nomiki – @nomiki.bsky.social (@NomikiKonst) April 11, 2026

Sara Azari, Swalwell’s attorney, has said, “These accusations are false, fabricated, and deeply offensive – a calculated and transparent political hit job.”

Azari claimed, “The timing, nature, and coordinated rollout of these vile and heinous allegations speak for themselves. This is neither about justice, nor the truth.”

According to The Guardian, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau later confirmed that it had opened an investigation into Swalwell in 2018.

A special election to fill Swalwell’s position will be held on August 18.