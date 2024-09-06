Stephen Colbert Reveals the Moment Trump Finally Admitted Defeat on Camera

Stephen Colbert, known for his sharp political satire, recently caught a shocking moment from Donald Trump. During an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, the former president made a rare confession and said, “I lost by a whisker,” referring to the 2020 election. For someone who spent years promoting the false claim that the election was stolen, this statement was jaw-dropping. Colbert exclaimed, “He admitted it! He admitted it on camera for everyone to see!” The clip was played again, reinforcing the gravity of Trump’s confession.

As per HuffPost, for Colbert, this moment was more than just an off-the-cuff remark; it was a symbol of Trump ‘giving up the game.’ For years, Trump maintained that the 2020 election was rigged, sending his followers into a frenzy, most notably on January 6, when an angry mob stormed the Capitol. Colbert has been a vocal critic of Trump’s attempts to overturn the election and this slip-up by Trump was, to him, a moment of truth.

Stephen Colbert's monologue last night about Trump at Arlington National Cemetery: pic.twitter.com/l35WJlfTpy — UNITE TO AVOID THE BLIGHT (@Sharpinsky) September 4, 2024

However, this wasn’t the first time Colbert has been left astonished by Trump’s antics. Following the Republican National Convention, Colert expressed disbelief over the surreal tone of Trump’s speech. He remarked, “It’s deeply, psychotically weird that this is happening at all. Less than four years ago, this man decided to incite an attack on the US Capitol in order to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our nation’s history. Then he was impeached, again. Then he was indicted, a lot. Then he was found liable for sexual assault and convicted of 34 felonies.” He further added, “He’s not currently the president,” poking fun at Trump’s decision to speak in front of a Zoom background resembling the White House.

As per The Guardian, Colbert didn’t hesitate to mock Trump’s lengthy convention speech either. Clocking in at over 1.5 hours, it was the longest in convention history. Colbert quipped, “Apparently when they were chanting ‘four more years,’ Trump was thinking ‘of this speech.’” He went on to lampoon Trump’s efforts to strike a unifying tone, humorously mimicking the former president’s attempts to address both his supporters and the so-called “evil radical left.”

But Colbert’s humor did not overshadow his genuine concern for the state of the nation. After a gunman opened fire at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, nearly killing the former president, Colbert said, “The United States came close to a great tragedy on Saturday, when at a political rally down in Pennsylvania, a 20-year-old gunman shot and nearly killed a former president and the man who today became the 2024 Republican nominee. My immediate reaction when I saw this on Saturday were horror at what was unfolding, relief that Donald Trump had lived, and frankly, grief for my beautiful country.” He further added, “The entire objective of a democracy is to fight out our differences with a ballot, not a bullet.”