Step Inside Ex President Barack Obama's Former Chicago Townhouse, Now on the Market for $1.27M

Barack Obama is a name that needs no introduction. The 44th President of the United States of America, Obama served two terms in office from 2009 to 2017. But before he moved to the White House, he lived in a modest townhouse in Chicago during his time as a senator representing Illinois. And now, this very townhouse is on the market for $1.27 million.

Image Source: Redfin.com

Located on the east side of Stanton Park in Washington DC, the townhouse is a multifamily residence with two units, including the first-floor apartment where Obama lived. As per New York Post, the main unit spans the second and third floors, boasting two bedrooms and 1.5 baths. On stepping inside, visitors are greeted by sunlit living spaces. The kitchen provides a picturesque view and overlooks Stanton Park.

Image Source: Redfin.com

The features of the property include wood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. Patio doors off the living room lead to a rear iron deck, granting access to the backyard, which includes off-street parking for one car. Upstairs are the bedrooms, a full bath with a shower and tub, and a laundry area.

But the real highlight of this townhouse is the first-floor apartment where Obama resided, and it is available to view by special appointment. Currently rented for $1,500 per month, the one-bedroom, one-bath unit is leased until the end of January 2024. The listing notes that it will "present an excellent opportunity for potential rental income or flexible living arrangements."

Image Source: Redfin.com

According to Linda Pettie, the listing agent with Coldwell Banker Realty, "It's kind of a modest house. The location, however, is everything." The townhouse is less than a mile from Capitol Hill and offers access to the US Capitol, the Senate and House offices, making it an ideal residence for a senator or anyone working in politics.

During his time as a senator and while running for president, Obama lived in the first-floor apartment, while the other part of the house was rented out to another party. In a 2008 interview with 60 Minutes, Obama described the space as having a "vintage, college-dorm, pizza, empty-bottle feel to it." He was also teased for being the only senator whose staff had better DC abodes.

Image Source: Redfin.com

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama visited the apartment but never slept there. "I saw it long enough to know that I wasn't going to stay there," she said in the same 60 Minutes interview. During Obama's first campaign for the presidency, Secret Service members advised that it would be easier to keep an eye on him if he were at a hotel, and he moved out.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Despite its modest appearance and simple furnishings, Obama's former townhouse holds significant historical value. The fact that the former president lived here during his time as a senator and while running for president further adds to its allure.