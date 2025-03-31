SSI Beneficiaries Won’t Get Checks in June and September—Check the Updated Dates!

SSI recipients generally get their checks on the first day of the month unless it’s a weekend or federal holiday. As per the regular schedule, the beneficiaries will get their next payment on April 1, since it’s Tuesday. However, for the payments of upcoming months, the dates may vary.
Around 7.4 million Americans receive Supplemental Security Income, as per AOL Dot Com. This benefit is for people with disabilities and older adults (65 and above) with little or no income and resources. The monthly payment that an individual gets depends on several factors such as their income, things they own, living situation etc. Children who are blind or have a qualifying disability can also get SSI.
If you are an SSI or Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiary, it’s important to report your wages to Social Security. Using your personal #mySocialSecurity account, this process is quick, secure, and easy. Learn more in our video: https://t.co/e3jocKu3K3
— Social Security (@SocialSecurity) July 1, 2024
For April and May, the beneficiaries will get the payment on the first day of the month. However, it must be noted that they’ll get two checks in May. According to the SSA calendar, the May SSI payment will be issued on May 1, while on May 31, the payments for June will be issued as June 1 falls on the weekend. This means that beneficiaries will not get any check in June.
A similar thing will happen again in August when they will receive two checks- one for August and one for September. This means no checks will be issued in September. In December as well, two checks will be issued—one for December 2025 and the other one for January 2026.
SSI Payment Schedule for 2025
Take a look at the dates on which the beneficiaries will get the payment as per the Social Security Calendar for 2025:
Tuesday, April 1, 2025 (Check for April 2025)
Thursday, May 1, 2025 (Check for May 2025)
Friday, May 30, 2025 (Check for June 2025)
Tuesday, July 1, 2025 (Check for July 2025)
Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 (Check for August 2025)
Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 (Check for September 2025)
Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 (Check for October 2025)
Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 (Check for November 2025)
Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 (Check for December 2025)
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 (Check for January 2026)
Having low income and limited financial resources can be tough. SSI provides monthly payments to help meet basic needs like food, clothing, or shelter. Learn more about #SSI and find out if you are eligible here: https://t.co/lXRdz9xkuE.
— Social Security (@SocialSecurity) May 15, 2024
How to Apply for SSI?
Those who wish to apply for SSI can do it either online or through an offline procedure. The online application can be submitted on the official website of SSA by clicking here. One can also initiate the process by getting in touch with SSA staff at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) between 8 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday. One can also visit the local Social Security office.
It is important to note that from March 31 onwards, SSA is implementing “stronger identity verification procedures.” This would include millions of recipients and applicants to physically go to their nearest social security office instead of calls and online methods. The SSA website wrote in its blog that the steps are taken “to enhance the security of its services by implementing stronger identity verification procedures.”
The website further mentions that these new measures “will further safeguard Social Security records and benefits for millions of Americans against fraudulent activity.”
Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, said, “We have listened to our customers, Congress, advocates, and others, and we are updating our policy to provide better customer service to the country’s most vulnerable populations.”