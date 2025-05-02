SSA Confirms New Rule—Failing This Requirement Could End Your Checks

The Trump administration has been on a mission to ensure that social security benefits go to the deserving people. They have now made it mandatory to follow new guidelines to receive the benefits. If you don’t comply to move to Login.gov, the SSA has the right to cancel future payments.

SSA has already released a warning to the current user to comply with this new change. This will help them avoid payment suspension and even account closures in severe cases. The administration aims to bring in more digital security to ensure the benefits go to the right candidates and the government isn’t losing money.

According to the new changes, all users with My Social Security accounts dating back to September 18, 2021, must move to the Login.gov platform. Other people who have not linked their account to Login.gov or have been notified by the SSA to update their information on the website will have to immediately log in to the platform. If they do not do so, their account has a suspension risk. They’ll also lose monthly benefits and all online services.

The main reason for such a switch is to improve security for disabled users and older adults. It will help in protecting their account from cyberattacks and identity thefts. This will help users access all the services under one platform using just one secure login. Moreover, it will reduce the wait times for several online services, which is about 36 minutes for now.

You have JUST DAYS to get this DONE!🤬 all users who created a My Social Security account before September 18, 2021, must now transition to https://t.co/viuSmCnh5c…Individuals who do not complete the process risk… having their monthly benefits halted. https://t.co/yRZEH73BsG — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) April 28, 2025

Repercussions of non-compliance will be not being able to get a Social Security replacement card and not being able to check or manage monthly payments. Someone who depends on these checks cannot take these changes lightly. It’s best to comply and update the account on the new platform. With the new platform, you can continue to update personal information, check application status, learn about future benefits, and get payments on time.

Being aware of the current status of your account will help you in the right direction. If you apply to get the benefits early, the monthly payments may get smaller. You may even end up losing 30% of your benefits. To ensure you comply with the update, you have to visit the website-www.ssa.gov. Sign in link your account to Login.gov.

BREAKING: New rule changes at the Social Security Administration that you NEED to know a/b if you are taking Social Security. HINT: It does not benefit the recipient. pic.twitter.com/kC07Mcul50 — Beep🇺🇸 (@fiercefreckled) March 18, 2025

You’ll have to pick your new Login.gov credentials. On the other hand, you can also connect your existing My Social Security account. Pick the option that works right for you. Provide the documents to verify your identity. You’ll get a confirmation email. See that the email is from the .gov domain. Login again to confirm that the update worked and you’re all set to receive the next payment on time.

Some things to keep in mind are the official website details to avoid scams. Make sure it has “https://” and .gov in the end. If you’re a retiree or beneficiary born between the 21st and 31st of any month, you might get the payment early. Other payments will be as per Wednesday’s schedule. Make sure you check your account regularly to know about the payment date, preventing any disruptions in the future.