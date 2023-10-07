In the realm of celebrity relationships, where drama seems to be the constant companion, the spotlight recently shifted to the supposed rift between Sofia Richie and Hailey Bieber. While the former model is currently basking in the afterglow of her breathtaking wedding to Elliot Grainge in Paris, her romantic journey has had its fair share of twists and turns, one of which involved none other than Justin Bieber.

Image Source: Instagram | @justinbieber

Also Read: When Justin Bieber Accused Ex Selena Gomez Of Cheating On Him With Zayn Malik In Instagram Comment

The sparks between Sofia Richie and Justin Bieber ignited in 2016, capturing headlines as they were spotted holding hands in California and globetrotting to destinations like Japan and Mexico, per CBS. Their relationship appeared to be on the fast track, with Bieber orchestrating a special romantic celebration for Richie's 18th birthday, documented on her Snapchat, per ET.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jacopo Raule

However, the path to love is not always smooth, and in the case of Richie and Bieber, the journey was complicated by the shadow of Bieber's past, specifically his tumultuous relationship with Hailey Bieber. The two had a history of on-again, off-again dynamics, experiencing a breakup in 2016, just before Bieber found himself in the company of Richie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Also Read: Justin and Hailey Bieber Have This Matching Tattoo to Celebrate and Support Each Other

In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Hailey opened up about the challenges they faced during their brief split, referring to it as a "very dramatic ex-communication." The wounds were still fresh, and seeing Bieber move on swiftly with Richie hurt Hailey deeply. Adding fuel to the fire, Bieber unfollowed Hailey on social media during his romance with Richie, causing a stir among their friends, per People. Sources claimed that Richie might have influenced Bieber's decision to unfollow Hailey, intensifying the tension between the women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Also Read: Justin Bieber’s Very First Tattoo Is Based on His Favorite Childhood Book, Which His Family Adores

Interestingly, Hailey, who had her own history with Selena Gomez, seemed to align with the Lose You To Love Me singer. Hailey posted a cryptic message on Instagram, which fans interpreted as supporting Gomez's stance on Richie. The post read, "Misplacing the blame onto someone else isn't going to get you to the next stage in life. So try not to manipulate a situation to make yourself look better." Despite fan speculations, Hailey clarified that her post had no connection to the ongoing Bieber-related saga, per E Online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

In the whirlwind of celebrity relationships and social media scrutiny, Richie found herself unintentionally entangled in the web of Bieber's past, with both Gomez and Hailey expressing their sentiments on the matter. As Richie continues her journey with Grainge, the echoes of past dramas serve as a reminder of the complexities that come with love in the limelight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiarichiegrainge)

Recently, Richie posted her image in her wedding gown captioned, "Marry your best friend!!! I want to thank Virginie, Olivia, and all of my Chanel family for helping make my wedding dress so special. I felt like a princess, and I will forever be grateful for them and this experience. 🕊️"

More from Inquisitr

Here’s Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Decided to Seek Advice From a Marriage Counselor

When Justin Bieber First Featured on the Ellen DeGeneres Show After Becoming an Overnight Sensation