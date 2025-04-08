Social Security Crisis—76% of Americans Worry $1,978 Won’t Cover Costs, Pushing Them to Stay Employed

Baby Boomers and Generation X have always been quick to ridicule millennials and Gen Z over their spending habits and not having enough savings. The idea of working the whole summer to pay for college is long gone. However, those who have not struggled in this economy would not understand the impact of inflation.

Boomers could buy a house and a car and have a comfortable family life on a salary of one man. However, the current generation has left the idea of owning a house and a family long back.

Finally, the older generation understands the effects of inflation on their lives. Social security checks are not going to be enough from now on.

Raising tariffs and the looming recession are making things clear for everyone.

Talker Research recently conducted a survey for National Debt Relief. Research indicates that many Americans who are nearing or have reached retirement will be disappointed. They may find that their Social Security income is insufficient to support them.

More Americans are worried about their financial destiny. It is so because inflation keeps driving up daily costs, and debt levels stay high.

Seniors get so little Social Security they can’t afford food or their property taxes, and all this time politicians allowed people to steal their money, and scared seniors with SS is running out of money!

Politicians don’t give a shit about seniors or the handicapped! — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) February 17, 2025

The survey also showed that 76% of debtors are concerned about their basic living expenses. They are worried that retirement won’t be covered by the average monthly Social Security benefit. Currently, the average social security check is $1,978.

The monthly benefit is calculated to be $5,108. However, the majority of Americans receive significantly less. It is because of a number of considerations, such as work history and lifetime earnings,

There was a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2024. Yet many seniors believe these increases aren’t keeping up with actual price increases. Necessities like groceries, housing, and healthcare are not calculated properly as per the inflation. Budgets are already being stretched by these growing expenses, and debt just makes matters worse for many.

BREAKING: Next year’s Social Security cost-of-living adjustment is 2.5%. Annual COLAs are important, but they under-measure the expenses that Social Security beneficiaries face. Democrats want to make COLAs more generous & accurate. Republicans want to make them stingier. pic.twitter.com/UFeeUfRof2 — Social Security Works (@SSWorks) October 10, 2024

82% of Americans are worried about Social Security’s long-term sustainability. These worries are a reflection of broader concerns about retirement security. These worries come in a time of impending economic uncertainty. Retirement was once considered a period of rest and leisure. But now, 67% of non-retirees have outstanding debt. And they think they will need to continue working even throughout their retirement years.

For elderly Americans, debt is still a major problem. Approximately 72% of respondents who were 45 years of age or older said they had substantial debt among these, credit card debt is the most prevalent.

Many Gen Xers and Baby Boomers claim that their debt has prevented them from achieving significant life goals, including early retirement, travel, and homeownership.

Experts caution that the retirement crisis will worsen. In the absence of structural changes to the Social Security system and improved access to financial resources, things will fall further.

Americans are running out of money. According to the Fed, America’s savings rate just hit a near-record low of 2.9%. While credit card debt hits a record high of $1.1 trillion. But at least Cackles is joyful ✌️ pic.twitter.com/xTzG53Ec8c — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) September 25, 2024

To better anticipate their future needs, financial advisors have crucial advice for people. They advise constructing thorough retirement budgets and investigating other savings options, including 401(k)s and IRAs.

However, the lack of budget planning and successful saving for the older generation is already showing its effects. Americans have a lifestyle of purchasing even when there is nothing to purchase. That is how the economy of the country thrives, making citizens poorer. However, this economic disbalance will soon catch up, and that would prove detrimental to the economic stability of the nations,