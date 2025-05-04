Sleeping Prince Spends 20 Years in a Coma—His Parents Won’t Give Up

Giving up on loved ones can be the hardest challenge. When they are sick, we have high hopes of them getting better. This hope can be the strength to carry on despite the hardships.

Here’s a real-life story of a sleeping prince who has been in a coma for almost 20 years now.

His family refused to give up on him despite what medical professionals have advised so far. The sleeping prince, whose real name is Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, has been in this slumber for two decades, which is a very long time. He turned 36 on April 18th while being in a coma.

20 years ago, he was in an accident that resulted in a severe brain injury. He has been unresponsive since then. During that time, he was in a UK military school. Despite being in the hospital and treated constantly, his health has not improved over the years. His condition has been unchanged so far.

The unfortunate car accident didn’t just change the prince’s life but also his mom and dad. His parents, Princess Reema bint Talal and Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud are hopeful that their son will recover. It’ll truly be a miracle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roya News English (@royanewsenglish)

Presently, their son is at the King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He’s being cared for by the best doctors. His doctors have recommended to the parents that there may not be much improvement down the line. They have advised the parents to take him off life support.

However, his mom and dad have said that God will bring him back if he wants to. If he didn’t want that, then he would have been in grave form by now. They have faith in God and believe that he will become conscious one day. His mother says that she feels the prince’s presence and his spirit is very much alive. So, they cannot give up on their son just like that.

Saudi’s ‘Sleeping Prince’, Al-Waleed, Marks 36th Birthday Amid Long-Term Coma. Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, affectionately known as the “Sleeping Prince,” has quietly celebrated his 36th birthday while still in a coma—a state he has remained in for nearly 20 years… pic.twitter.com/p1Een6qJKM — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) April 27, 2025

One of the major miracles they have noted so far is that in 2019 he lifted a finger. So even though he’s on a ventilator and a feeding tube, he may get up one day, according to his parents. He also has some awareness while he moves his head sometimes, indicating he may gain consciousness one day. This year, on his birthday, the family did not speak publicly, but they do have high hopes.

People on social media have been praying for him and posting about him.

There was news of a marine waking up after an 8-year-long coma; however, he could not communicate much. In other news, a UAE woman woke up after being in a coma for over 27 years. She suffered a brain injury in a bus accident.

So, the prince’s parents may not be wrong to have faith and expect their son to wake up any minute now.