In spite of 'a lot of misconceptions' about her, Sister Wives star Meri Brown recently said that she thinks of herself as a 'pretty amazing person.' During an interview with People, Meri talked about what she feels now after ending her 32-year marriage with the Brown patriarch, Kody Brown. Despite previously being the most optimistic about reconciling with Kody, she and her now ex-husband haven't been romantically involved for almost a decade since Meri's highly publicized catfishing episode.

The reality TV star told the outlet, "I'm pretty badass, just going to say it. And I am very confident, and I know what I'm worthy of, and I am a very good business person, and I know how to create safe boundaries around myself. And, yeah, it's pretty good. I'm not too shabby of a person." She continued, "People are always telling me, 'You don't know what you're worth. You have no value.' Just really derogatory about me. And it's like, 'No. Actually, I know what I'm worth, and I know what my value is, and I know what my values are.'" She added, "And this is why I worked to try to save my marriage for so long."

Meri highlighted her broken marriage with Kody and explained, "A lot of people look at it as, because I waited so long [to end the marriage], it means I have no confidence. It's like, maybe look at it the other way, I do have confidence, and that's why I waited so long to figure it out. So I think that's a huge, huge misconception."

On the eighth season of Sister Wives, viewers saw Meri officially divorce Kody. Later, in 2014, Kody and Robyn tied the knot legally. Meri made this choice so that Kody could legally adopt Dayton, Aurora, and Brianna, Robyn's three children from a previous relationship. However, it is worth noting that Meri and Kody were still 'spiritually' wedded at the time. Meri said on subsequent episodes of Sister Wives that she had become emotionally distant from Kody and the family following their formal divorce. Eventually, she turned to the internet for solace, where she met and fell for a catfish.

As per another report by People, Meri once talked about her catfishing incident on the show, where she engaged in an online connection with someone she believed was a guy but was actually a woman. The TV personality said during that time, " It’s like, what is the motivation? Why does she do this? I mean, is she just evil? Is she lonely? I don’t know."

After the incident, Meri admitted that she had been catfished. However, after this scandal, the status of Kody and Meri's relationship status remained ambiguous. After the season 17 tell-all in January 2023, they eventually declared their breakup in a joint statement uploaded to their Instagram pages.

