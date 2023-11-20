‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Says He Doesn't "Ever Want to Talk to Janelle Again”

The latest season of Sister Wives has been documenting the meltdown between Kody Brown and his ex-wives. In one of the recent previews for Sister Wives: One on One Special, the family patriarch, 54, declared that after his split from Janelle Brown last year, he had no desire to get back in touch. “I was thinking to myself, I don’t ever want to talk to Janelle again,” Kody was seen telling moderator Sukanya Krishnan as Robyn Brown begged in a different scene, “You have six kids, that’s worth fighting for.”

Also Read: Ben Affleck Defies Jennifer Lopez’s Wishes, Smokes in Her $450K Rolls-Royce Despite Pledging to Quit

As per People, later, Janelle and Christine Brown asserted that Kody, as a 'grown man,' can answer for the events in their marriages. However, he instead referenced them and their remarks when he said, "They’re trash-talking me because I’m guilty of not loving them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

Robyn stated that while Kody's statement seems to indicate that his relationships with Janelle, Meri, and Christine had reached an end, she still hopes to reconcile with her fellow Sister Wives. "It looks a little different," the TLC star said while speaking about the family's current strained views. "I sure hope it's possible, but I can't have expectations. I can't put expectations on people, I'm realizing more and more, as far as family and that connection and spending time together and stuff and operating kind of a family," she added.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Ethan Miller

Also Read: Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Are Reportedly ‘Taking a Break’ After Her Friends’ Intervention

"So I hope and I pray that it's possible, but that will be that a situation where everybody has to choose that. So I don't know," Robyn further said. Meanwhile, Janelle had revealed to Sukanya during last year’s Sister Wives: One-on-One special, "Kody and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy," adding, "I don't know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn't care anymore."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

Also Read: Britney Spears Posts, Deletes, and Then Re-Posts Her Racy Dancing Video with a Mystery Man

Not considering herself tied to the polygamous situation anymore, Janelle added that she was 'not waiting' for Kody to get back together. "I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone," she shared. "I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine [Brown]. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone... We had this great run," she said.

Following her breakup with Kody, Janelle has been using social media to share inspirational quotes with her fans and to commemorate her summer as an 'independent woman.' For their daughter Savanah's high school graduation in May, Kody and Janelle appeared together. They also share Logan (29), Madison (27), Hunter (26), Garrison (24), and Gabriel (21).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

As per another report from People, Janelle revealed that she shares no 'hard feelings' for her ex-Kody. “I still feel some affection for him, but I don't want to be married to him and I don't want to be with him, but I have no hard feelings,” she shared and then added, “I wasn't heartbroken when the marriage fell apart, maybe because we'd been drifting apart for so long. It was just a bang that let us drift apart all the way.”

More from Inquisitr

North West Sings Along With Kim Kardashian at Mariah Carey’s Show, Fans Compare Her With Dad Kanye West

'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits Being In "Fake Love" With Meri Brown For Seven Years: "It's a Goodbye"