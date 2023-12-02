'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Says He Didn't Feel ‘Safe’ With First Wife Meri Brown

In the complex situation of polygamous relationships, the Brown family from Sister Wives has been exploring the rollercoaster waters of plural marriage, and Kody Brown, the patriarch, recently shared a candid glimpse into his evolving relationships, specifically with his first wife Meri Brown. The dynamics of Kody and Meri’s relationship took a saddening hit, leading to a virtual estrangement that culminated in the Season 18 finale of Sister Wives. Kody, reminiscing about the state of his plural marriage, admitted to no longer feeling married to Meri.

This shocking revelation came amid a series of decisions that strained his relationships with three out of his four wives. In a teaser for the Sister Wives One-on-One special, Kody responded to interviewer Sukanya 'Suki' Krishnan's inquiry about whether he communicated to his last standing wife, Robyn, that he no longer feels married to Meri. Kody acknowledged that Robyn is aware of his feelings, stating, "Yeah, of course Robyn knows where I'm at."

However, Kody highlighted that "I can't be in love with her. It's not safe for me. And when I say that, make up any b——t you want, but I'm telling you, I'm not going to sit here and drive the bus over her because this is sad. It's heartbreaking. It just didn't work." Adding to the drama and complexities of the current situation, HJanelle, another of Kody’s ex-wives, shed light on Robyn’s role in the relationships within the family. She shared, I think Robyn does try to advocate for Meri, for better or for worse. As Robyn, I never would have put myself in that position. If Kody can't talk to Meri alone, then they probably shouldn't be having any kind of conversation. But I know that Meri calls Robyn in. I don't know. It's kind of a big mess to me."

As per Yahoo, Meri, in her own segment of the One-on-One Special, addressed Kody’s decision not to inform her about his perspective of their relationship. She expressed her disappointment, stating, "Should have told me because I'm still sitting here holding onto the idea that maybe you might get your head out of your butt." Meri further affirmed that her voice would no longer be silent, indicating a forthcoming storm of bombshell revelations of the secrets buzzing around her former relationship with Kody. The fans are buzzing with contemplation as they eagerly await Mer’s candid confessions and insights into the complexities of her struggles within the plural marriage.

In a surprising revelation, Kody shared with The Blast that his connection with Robyn surpasses the depth of his previous marriages. Despite being married to Meri, Christine, and Janelle before Robyn, Kody asserted, "I fell in love with Robyn, I never fell in love with anybody else. I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them. I met Robyn, and there was a safety and a vulnerability that I had never experienced in my life. And I met her, and I started weeping for joy and didn't stop for months." Robyn, seemingly shocked by Kody’s confession, admitted to hiding her true feelings to spare the other sister-wives from hurt.

