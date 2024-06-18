‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Gets Ignored by All 17 Kids on Father’s Day

Kody Brown's relationship with his ex-spouses, Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown, is complex and strained, but his bond with his children was not always that bad... until recently. However, on the occasion of Father’s Day, fans of the Sister Wives noticed that the father of 17 was snubbed on social media, as reported by The US Sun.

Image Source: YouTube | Photo By Nicki Swift

Interestingly, Christine shared a Father's Day post on Instagram but excluded Kody, as she shared pictures of her family with her new husband, David Woolley. She wrote, "Happy Father’s Day @david__woolley, I have loved watching you be a Dad. It was what I found most attractive about you." Madison, Kody and Janelle's eldest daughter, also shared an appreciation post for her husband, Caleb Brush. She wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the most patient, kind, and attentive dad I know! We are incredibly blessed to have you in our lives and to love you." Fans of the show have seen the Brown kids grow up for several years. Today, most of them are adults, beginning their journeys and adventures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Brush (@madison_rose11)

A Reddit user opined, "I don't blame his kids one bit for not posting anything to him. Why should they? He abandoned every single one of them for Robyn and her kids...His poor kids are hurting watching him be a great father to Robyn’s kids, and they're left in the dust. Poor Garrison is gone." The user added, "He could care less about Ysabel having major surgery and wanting her dad there with her. So why the hell should they wish him a Happy Father's Day!! He doesn't deserve the title of a Father."

Another user echoed, "The kids, he was going to punch in the face, didn’t wish him Happy Father’s Day? Shocking!" As the comments poured in, another chimed, "He’s not much of a father at all. Doesn’t surprise me." In a similar vein, a user speculated, "Sadly Kody will likely only hear Robyn and her kids singing his praises and turn a blind eye to his other kids’ silence. Or he will see this as his kids being 'ungrateful' or something like that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown Woolley (@christine_brownsw)

Another Sister Wives fan argued, "He has failed as a father to his non-Robyn kids. His view on being a dad is so disappointing to hear. It's HIS job to be a dad and reach out, not the other way around." Reflecting on the negativity his kids might be facing online, a user wrote, "In fairness, anything the kids did post would be flooded with negativity, and they are already going through a lot. We see him through the lens of the show, but they are his actual kids and regardless of our opinions, those relationships are more complicated than ever this year."