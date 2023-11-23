'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Was Concerned About Christine Going 'Too Fast' With David Woolley

Sister Wives fans were totally surprised when they found out about Christine Brown's 'super quick' love story with David Woolley. According to People, not just fans but also her close friend and co-star Janelle Brown also shared similar apprehensions about the lightning pace at which the duo's relationship progressed. They began dating in December 2022, David made his debut in the public eye alongside Christine only in February of this year, and the two tied the knot this past October, all of which can help one understand why Janelle felt that Christine and Woolley may have been going 'too fast' initially.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Asks Robyn to 'Let Go' of the Idea that She Will Re-Unite With Ex Kody

However, their connection began from an online meeting facilitated by a matchmaking service back in October 2022. Christine and her now-husband's first in-person meeting followed just two months later. Meanwhile, Christine, having parted ways with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, in November 2021, announced her return to the dating scene in January of 2023, and Valentine’s Day became a milestone as Christine officially introduced David to fans through a charming selfie and an endearing caption. Fast forward to their intimate wedding ceremony on October 7, 2023, where the couple finally exchanged wows in the presence of their loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

As per an interview that Janelle and Christine gave to Entertainment Tonight, although many celebrated Christine's newfound love, Janelle did confess that there was a time when she couldn't shake off her concerns about the rapid nature of Christine's love story: "When you first told us you’d met this guy, I was like, ‘Oh no, that’s too fast."

Also Read: This is Why 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Thinks Kody and Robyn Brown Have an ‘Easy’ Marriage

Although initially hesitant about Christine's newfound romance, Janelle did acknowledge that Christine's relationship with David has turned out remarkably well. Janelle remarked, "When I first met him, I'm like, 'Wow, he's really cool.' And the longer I hang out with him, I'm like, 'It's awesome.' He's really cool. I third wheel with them a lot, and I really enjoy it. He's funny, and he thinks like [Christine], and he thinks like me. And the kids adore him. All the kids think he's amazing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Fame Kody Brown Faces Financial Woes, Nearly $5K Behind on Arizona Property Taxes

As the interview progressed, Christine delved into her intentions of changing her name following her marriage to David. She confirmed that she wanted to legally change her name to Christine Woolley. Meanwhile, regarding the potential inclusion of David in the family's TLC show in the upcoming seasons, Christine mentioned, “You’re gonna see him a lot. He’s not in this season at all. He’s in a special, and, of course, he’s in our wedding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Reflecting on their immediate bond, Christine expressed that she and Woolley were a great match right from the beginning. She perfectly expressed her love by saying, “I had no idea it felt like this or would feel like this. It really is a dream come true.” To her, it felt as though they seamlessly fell into step with one another, effortlessly progressing in their shared life journey. Their frequent travels and passion for exploring new experiences are integral parts of their together life.

Christine and Kody are parents to six adorable children, while Janelle also has six kids within the Brown patriarch. The tension within their relationships frequently came to light in front of the TLC reality series' cameras over the years. Yet, despite no longer being part of the same marriage, Christine and Janelle sustain a strong sisterly connection.

More from Inquisitr

Kody Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ Says Ex Meri Brown Doesn’t ‘Share Resources’ and Shouldn’t Get Part of Land

'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits Being In "Fake Love" With Meri Brown For Seven Years: "It's a Goodbye"