'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Takes Jibe at Ex Kody, Praises New Fiance for 'Showing Up' for Kids

On Father's Day, Christine Brown from "Sister Wives" took a devastating jab at her ex-husband Kody Brown.

The reality show star, 51, praised David Woolley in an adorable Father's Day post. She included several images of herself and Woolley being affectionate in the Instagram collection. In the first picture, they both are seen wearing cowboy hats. In the following pictures, Christine and Kody's daughters Truely, 13, and Ysabel, 20, can also be seen with the pair.

The TLC star captioned the post, writing, "Happy Father's Day, David Woolley. I've watched how loving, compassionate, and present you are with your children, and I love how you've shown that to my children as well." Then, Christine wrote, perhaps referring to her ex-husband Kody, "You're truly showing up, which is what is most important."

Fans rushed in to appreciate the mom for her impeccable sarcasm. "Dang if that ain't a big old middle finger to Kody Brown," a fan commented. Another one shared, "Kody's last kidney may need CPR. Hopefully, his best customer can help." Followers of Christine were left heart-warmed to see that the girls have a good role model in Woolley. One fan wrote, "For your girls to FINALLY have a strong role model in a man, father, grandfather. A man to show them how they should allow themselves to be lived and treated. It warms my heart!"

The ex-couple Christine and Kody have six kids together—Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendolyn, and Truely. Following her breakup with Kody in November 2021, the reality star announced in April that she was engaged to Woolley. The patriarch is currently down to just one wife, Robyn, 44, following the departure of Meri Brown, 52, and another sister wife Janelle Brown, 53, in December 2022.

Christine is not the only ex-wife who disparaged Kody on Father's Day, though. Meri honored her late father, Bill Barber. In her touching post, the television personality ignored Kody and deliberately left him out.

Before her summer wedding, Christine has been trying to lose weight, says an exclusive report from The U.S. Sun. According to an insider, the reality TV personality is concentrating on losing more weight in preparation for her dream wedding. "She works out every day. She's like super dedicated to the 'hot mom' comeback thing. She's happy with how far she's come, and David thinks she's perfect," the source revealed. "So it's not like she's putting a lot of pressure on herself to lose more weight. I think it's more about how she wants to look in a wedding dress, and of course, cameras will be around."

