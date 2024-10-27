When 'Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Was Snubbed From Christine's Wedding But Leon Was Invited

Sister Wives star Christine Brown tied the knot with her new partner and seemed to have declared clearly which of her sister wives she desired by her side. The 51-year-old exchanged vows with the 59-year-old David Woolley in a beautiful ceremony held in Moab, Utah. However, Christine was ruthless about who cut while she was compiling the guest list. Naturally, 54-year-old Janelle Brown, her ride-or-die Sister Wives co-star, was honored to be there. She was, regrettably, the only sister's wife invited, PEOPLE reported.

Christine's ex-husband, Kody Brown, 54, did not attend, nor did her other sister wives, Robyn Brown, 44, and Meri Brown, 52. TLC fans did notice that Leon, Meri's 27-year-old child, and Audrey, their partner, were present, per The Sun. A Reddit user commented, "You can see Leon and Audrey in the pics from the webcam at the venue." Christine was the first to walk away from the plural marriage in 2021 after 25 years. Janelle went on to separate from Kody the following year, after nearly 30 years of spiritual marriage. Meri is also not with Kody any longer, leaving Robyn as the only wife Kody has now.

Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown speak duinrg the "Sister Wives" panel during the Discovery Communications portion of the 2010 Summer TCA pres tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 6, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

It seems Leon is close to Christine and her children since they attended Christine's daughter Gwendlyn Brown's wedding. Leon, who came out as transgender in June 2022, has always felt support from Gwendolyn, who is also queer. Leon announced their pronoun change back in 2022, with an adorable post. They were seen smiling in the picture, along with a heartfelt caption.

"Someone recently told me that I didn't have to have all of my s--- figured out for me to share myself with the world," they wrote on Instagram. "So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s--- figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them," they added. "Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. And yet, there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process," they continued. "Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."

Gwendlyn backed Leon fiercely when in an episode of Sister Wives, Kody had alleged that Leon and some of his other children 'don't fit in well with the rest of the family.' In her reply video, Gwendlyn referred to Kody as 'beyond wrong' and stated that Leon is stepping away from the family to protect their own mental health. "Leon has given themselves space for their emotional health," she explained. The TLC star opened up further, "Leon has been, since childhood, kind of the odd one out in the family because they had no siblings from their mom to really get along with," she said. "They just probably felt like the odd one out."

