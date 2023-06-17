'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Reflects on Forging a 'New Path' After Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives alum Meri Brown shared a TikTok video earlier this week talking about a new journey that she is on. She explained how she needs to "hit pause" on the events happening in her life and focus on improving herself and getting life back on track.

The reality television sensation has always been quite vocal via her social media in expressing her thoughts and motivation tactics to encourage her followers through her own experiences. In a video posted on Wednesday from her official account, Meri posted yet another video expressing her thoughts on something she had pondered over for some time now. In the video, the mother of six donned a lively bright pink printed t-shirt and appeared to be sitting in her car. Meri strongly emphasized the importance of re-direction in her life, saying that it led her to forge her own path after "getting lost" on multiple occasions.

The inspirational video began with Meri's analogy of being lost while on the road. She asked her following of 158.3K about what they would do if they were ever lost or took a wrong turn while on a road trip. She pondered over the question herself and reflected upon it for a brief moment. Meri then answered her own question, "You just stop and you turn around right?" Meri extended her analogy to the GPS and said that although using a GPS can help a person find their way back on the road, sometimes it may make things "more chaotic and stressful."

Meri then makes a comparison between her own life with the analogy she provided. This particular portion included her taking a dig at her relationship with her now ex-husband, Kody Brown. She noted that on numerous occasions, she has had to pause for a moment and redirect her life over the years because she had noticed that she was "in a place that may not be the best route" for her.

Meri continued and gave details of how she uses this technique in her life: “I've had to really just stop and think about where I want to be. And in order to figure that out and process that I really need to take a break from all the extra activities. For me, it's been about pausing, really getting in touch with myself and figuring out who I am. What I want, what I need and really what my ultimate destination is.” She concluded her video with her iconic catchphrase, "Worthy Up!" with an encouraging tone, hoping that she had inspired her followers.

Both the video and its caption truly moved her fans who poured their love and support for the reality television sensation in her comments section. "I needed this," said one person. "Yes! Love your posts! Spot On," said someone else. Another such fan elaborated on the happiness felt upon Meri finding herself and pursuing their own journey to find happiness.

