Sister Wives: Janelle Brown Laughs Off at Kody Brown's 'She Only Wants Him for His Body' Comment

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown recently addressed her ex-husband Kody Brown's surprising comments suggesting that her interest in him was primarily based on his physical attributes. On the Sister Wives: One-on-One special aired on Sunday, November 26, Janelle laughed off the notion when host Sukanya Krishnan inquired about her supposed fondness for Kody's "nice pecs." She emphasized, "God, could you believe that? There's so much more to a marriage than that!" Janelle, a mother of six, shares her children, Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah, with Kody.

During the special, Kody himself was questioned about his controversial statement. He explained, "The great pecs and the six-pack abs was all about the fact that Janelle is always seeing me as a physical specimen and as a resource and not ever really dove into my humanity," reported OK! magazine. Janelle later elaborated on her perspective in a subsequent interview, published on Sunday, November 26, stating that before the issues surfaced in Season 18 of the show, she believed their relationship was "very, very good." She expressed surprise at Kody's current mindset, suggesting that he might be speaking off the cuff, saying, "He’s just saying what’s in his mind. But it was so much more than that. Obviously. There’s way more to a marriage."

Kody's claim resurfaced on the Sunday, October 8, episode of Sister Wives, where he expressed disappointment with Janelle's lack of interest in rekindling their romantic relationship during a birthday dinner. The 54-year-old reality TV personality felt that Janelle viewed him merely as a physical specimen and resource, reducing him to "a piece of meat." Despite expressing a desire to feel like a person rather than an object, Kody maintained his belief that he could be "in love with" Janelle, as US Weekly reports.

In a recent exclusive interview, Janelle reiterated her disagreement with Kody's perspective. She highlighted the positive relationships their six children had with their father until the last few years, finding humor in Kody's sentiment. Janelle and Kody, who were spiritually wed in 1993, announced their separation in December 2022 after nearly 30 years together. This development followed Christine Brown's departure from Kody in the previous year, leaving Meri Brown as the only wife to officially split from him.

Kody's recent assertion that he was "acting" in love with his ex-wives and was only truly in love with Robyn, whom he legally wed in 2014, raised skepticism from Janelle. She disagreed with his perspective, stating, "I think now he wants to brush it all off, but I don’t necessarily agree with his perspective." Christine, now married to David Woolley, had a different outlook, expressing that she now understands what it's like to be in love and be loved. As the intricate dynamics of the Brown family continue to unfold, each member's perspective adds a layer to the complex narrative presented in Sister Wives.

