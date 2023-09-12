Christine Brown, profoundly known for her appearance on the popular reality show Sister Wives, has opened up about her upcoming wedding shenanigans to David Woolley. Recently, in an Instagram live session, the reality TV star shared some exquisite details about her big day, which is just six weeks away, hinting that the wedding will probably take place in mid-October. While she didn’t reveal the exact date and time or the guest list, she did drop a major bombshell: she’s changing her last name from Brown to Woolley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Flaunts Her Incredible Weight Loss In New Photo

According to The Sun, this prominent name change comes after Christine’s divorce from her ex-husband Kody Brown in November 2021. Reportedly Christine and David’s dreamy love story began in the fall of 2022, and by April of the following year, accepting all the dating rumors, they had announced their engagement. However, some curious Sister Wives fans speculate that the couple Christine and David might have been connected longer than they let the audience know. In a season 18 episode of the reality show, a keen eagle-eyed viewer spotted what might have been David's 'on-screen debut.'

During a conversation between Christine and Kody's son, Garrison, about making holiday rolls for dinner, a mysterious figure—potentially David—was partially visible in the background. Although only a small portion of the person's body and lower face were seen, it sparked a flurry of speculation among fans. Some believed they had gotten a glimpse of Woolley, while others wondered if Christine's interviews had been filmed at different times, leaving room for David's eventual appearance on the show. One Reddit viewer asserted, "Did I spy with my little eye David's on-screen debut while Christine was video chatting with Garrison while making her rolls?!" Another fan commented, "I thought so too! I even went back and asked my husband if he saw a white beard pop in to her side."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Yet, the intrigue doesn't stop there. Rumors have been swirling since August that Christine and David may have already tied the knot in secret. Christine was spotted in Utah sporting what looked like a new ring, fueling speculations of a secret wedding ceremony. She was seen wearing the ring alongside her engagement ring while running errands with two young children, possibly David's grandkids, although David himself was not present during the outing. But these are mere speculations; neither party involved has confirmed this rumor.

Also Read: 'Jealousy Incoming' For Kody Brown Star of ‘Sister Wives’ as Ex Wife Christine Brown Finds New Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Christine's live session, as well as these latest 'revelations,' have certainly piqued the interest of Sister Wives fans, who are eagerly awaiting more details about her upcoming wedding, including potential guests, and are wondering if David will also appear on the show. The ever-evolving dynamics of the Brown family continue to captivate viewers, making it one of reality television's most enduring and intriguing sagas. As Christine embarks on this new chapter in her life, audiences can't help but wonder what surprises and twists await the Sister Wives family in the episodes to come.

Also Read: “I’m So Happy I Left Kody, the Guy Is Nuts!” Says Christine Brown of Ex-Husband

More from Inquisitr

Christine of 'Sister Wives' Is 'Grateful' That She and Her 'Intense' Ex-Husband Kody Brown Divorced

‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine and Kody Brown Had Intense Lunch Meetup; Fans Spotted a Subtle Diss