'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Clapped Back With Honeymoon Pictures at Ex Kody's ‘Karma’ Comment

Sister Wives Kody Brown, the patriarch, wasn't feeling celebratory about his recent divorce from ex-wife Christine Brown and her subsequent wedding to David Woolley. Kody said in a caustic remark that Christine "got some terrible karma coming" for turning their children against him. Christine appeared unfazed by Kody's comments and clapped back at her ex by sharing adorable moments from her honeymoon in Disneyland with her husband Woolley. The Instagram post was cleverly captioned: "I firmly believe in living my life like I believe in Karma. I Love my life and it brought me to the love of my life."

As per The US Sun, fans gushed over the TLC star's 'karmic connection' quote, one Instagram fan wrote: "I like the karma reference…" A second fan commented: "When Kodi said he hoped you got your karma… every single viewer smiled and thought 'oh she does'!!! You deserve it ALL!! So does Janelle! I want a show with just the 2 of you!" "Congratulations! I wish you two the best! You and Jen need your show! Can we get that? Called 'Happily ever after Cody," a third fan added while congratulating the couple. A fourth fan sarcastically commented: "Lol!!! I busted out laughing at last night’s episode when Kody made the karma reference!!!" "Yess! You deserve all this 'karma' coming back to you!!!!!" asserted a fifth fan. While a sixth fan stated: "Happiness looks SO good on you!! The good karma you deserve has come to you and we are all cheering for it!"

Christine looked amazing in the Disney-themed honeymoon pictures, showcasing her much svelte frame. Wearing similar Disney-themed T-shirts, the newlyweds were seen cuddling in front of Cinderella's castle in the first photo. In another photo, the reality TV actress posed with David like an actress Wars character, showing off her bare legs in jean shorts. As the couple posed at the theme park's gate, she once more displayed her toned physique.

On October 7, Christine and David were married in a dreamlike ceremony at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah. The exception to the majority of Christine's blended family was her ex-husband Kody, his 45-year-old wife Robyn, and their children. Gwendlyn, 21, and her former Sister Wives star Meri, 52, were absent from the star's big day as well.

But she had her family, including her 54-year-old BFF Janelle, her previous Sister Wives, and Kody's five other children, by her side. After the event, Christine shared a lovely Instagram message thanking her guests for attending her wedding. "It meant the world to us to have such amazing love and support on our wedding day!" the reality star wrote. "So grateful to be surrounded by so much love!"

Christine was the first to depart, even though Meri was the first of the Sister Wives to wed Kody. November 2021 saw the announcement of Christine and Kody's separation following more than 25 years of marriage.

