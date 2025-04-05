Sir Elton John Buys ‘Emergency Death Home’ Near Son’s School—And the Reason Will Shock You!

Sir Elton John just turned 78 on March 28. As he’s getting older, over the past years, he has realized his mortality. Amidst his consistent health struggles, John confessed it all made him cry for 45 minutes thinking about his mortality during a recording session.

The singer could not keep it together while recording for his new album, “Who Believes In Angels?” He has been candid about his health and how he is prepared for it to end when the time comes. John has realized that he does not have much time left and needs to cherish every moment he can with his family.

Cancer scare, hip replacement, and now losing eyesight, Sir Elton John is truly a champion fighting it all. According to the news, John has purchased an “emergency death home” close to his son’s school in case he’s too sick and bedridden.

His son Zach studies at Marlborough College, costing $ 65,000 a year! John just wants to ensure he is able to be there for his son and that they can still meet when he’s unable to function. He is preparing for the worst situation as he gets older.

John’s current home is an hour away from the school, and that’s a long commute for a sick person or when his son wishes to visit him. The new emergency home is in the upmarket Wiltshire town. John purchased the property with his husband, David Furnish, who is 62 years old.

The couple is prepared for when dealing with the deteriorating health of John. Considering how his eyesight is failing, and he can’t see much, an emergency home makes sense. His vision has gotten so bad that he just signs autographs with his initials.

In an interview, the singer revealed, “I’ve got bad eyesight at the moment, there have been days where I’ve been miserable, but then I think about how lucky I am.” He is in good spirits despite his health struggles.

Previously, John underwent prostate cancer surgery in 2017. Besides, he has both knee and hip replacement surgeries. Apart from this, he got his adenoids, tonsils and appendix removed.

John’s health has been a bit of a challenge to deal with, but he has shown immense bravery and courage. He still wants to be close to his kids while also ensuring they get the best education. Zach studies at a prestigious school. Even Price George goes to the same institute. Other royal kids may also enroll in the school in the future.

John’s reasons for buying the new home are all valid! Plus, it’s a posh area where King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, also live. Other properties of Sir Elton John include a Beverly Hills mansion and a holiday home in the south of France. He has lived in lavish homes so far, enjoying the fruits of his terrific singing career over the past decades.