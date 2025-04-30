‘She’s Just Dumb’ — Karoline Leavitt’s Mix-Up of Words While Discussing Russia-Ukraine Conflict Invites Heavy Trolling!

Karoline Leavitt is back in the headlines! This time, though, not for her achievements but for a public blunder during an address. While it’s shocking to hear that an ambitious overachiever like 27-year-old Karoline can also make public blunders, we are convinced that she’s also just like any of us who try to hold it all together in life.

Recently, the mother of one mixed up words during a press conference while discussing the Russia-Ukraine war. While attempting to describe President Donald Trump‘s efforts toward ending the conflict, Leavitt said Trump had “exuded a tremendous amount of effort”—an apparent mix-up of the word “exerted” with “exuded.”

As per The Irish Star, the moment caught significant media attention, and several people had different opinions on it. While exerted means to give effort, force, or pressure towards something, exuded means to release or give off something. Moreover, perhaps the speech became more awkward because the words have similar tones of pronunciation but entirely different meanings.

The moment quickly caught attention online, with users flooding social media platforms to share their reactions. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “wishing blond jokes weren’t misogynistic these days.” Another wrote, “When one is illiterate, one sometimes lets a truth slip out by using the wrong word.” However, Karoline Leavitt has been praised for adapting to Trump’s style of leadership and briefing in a short period in the White House.

And the best comment on the popular platform was, “It’s not a Freudian slip. She’s just dumb,” wrote another. Meanwhile, the youngest press secretary also spoke in the same address and said that Trump has been frustrated with the amount of effort this has taken, and he’s made that clear to both sides. Still, he remains optimistic about ending the war and achieving peace.

Furthermore, during Easter, President Vladimir Putin promised a 30-hour Easter ceasefire in Ukraine but violated it with over 20 missile and drone attacks that killed at least nine people and injured 63. Immediately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of pretending to want peace while persisting in aggression.

President Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to vent his frustration, as he wrote, “We are very close to a deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now, finally, GET IT DONE.” He further added, “I look forward to being able to help Ukraine and Russia get out of this complete and total MESS that would have never started if I were president!”

Consequently, Karoline also supported Trump and stressed that the 78-year-old wants to see the world at peace, and he’s been saying that for a long time, even though we aren’t sure how much of it is true.

Donald Trump has mostly been favoring Russia regarding the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, especially after the sour meeting between him and Zelenskyy, where he reportedly asked the latter to leave the White House. It now remains to see how the relationship turns out after Russia’s recent attack on Ukraine.

At this point, the infamous war between the two countries almost seems like a never-ending world war. We hope a solution to reach a middle ground is found soon.