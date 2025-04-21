She Thought It Was Just a Traffic Stop—Turns Out She’s Been a Missing Person for Years!

Being pulled over rarely ends up in having a good experience. However, what Lela Oden experienced after she was pulled over goes beyond the binary of good and bad experiences with the police. When Lela got pulled over, she expected the usual routine of showing her driver’s license or any other relevant document or being asked about some other car related issue.

However, that was not all the case. As Lela posted on her Tiktok account with a picture of hers, “Gave the officer my info and he came back asking if I know I’m an active missing person.” While she did not give more details of what happened to her, the caption, “I feel like enough time has passed to get this one off my chest LMFAO” hinted that things eventually turned out to be fine.



The post generated over 387,400 views as more and more people shared similar experiences. One user wrote, “Apparently when I was a kid I was a missing person for about 4 weeks. Those 4 weeks I was at my house. They never came to my house to check for me or evidence of where I’d been.”

Another one added, “I got pulled over about a year ago because my mom was entered as a missing person and the car was registered in her name. They’re like, ‘when is the last time you seen her,’ uhm… this morning wtf.” Another user said, “HAHHA this happened to me too! turns out someone w/ the same name and birthday was missing out of Chicago!”

While these experiences seem to be funny, they can cause serious concern as well, depending on the situation. It is therefore important to know if such things can happen randomly to anyone. While it is not very common, instances like this have happened before. In certain cases, family members might file a missing person report for someone who has voluntarily moved away from them given their complicated relationship.

The same was highlighted by a Reddit user back in 2023 as she posted, “I had a complicated home situation with my parents and I did all I could but this was harming my mental health too much. So now my family is threatening to report me as missing.”

According to legal authorities, in such cases, it is best to get in touch with the local police and get things cleared up before the situation escalates. For people who are legally adults, such threats from the family would not lead to much trouble, depending on how the case has been filed.