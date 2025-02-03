“She Looks So Different Now”—Fans Believe Melania Trump Planned Her White House Journey All Along

People have been a little startled since an old commercial of Melania Trump, goes viral. A Slovenian commercial from 1993 caught the public’s attention recently where a young Melania Trump, known as Melanija Knavs earlier, featuring a young Melania Trump, known as Melanija Knavs then. The vintage footage which was primarily an aspirational ad for the MURA (a Slovenian fashion brand), has left many people convinced on a fact that Melania truly manifested her path towards the White House.

The low-budget commercial depicted a 23-year-old Melania as the first female president of, what the producer had claimed was, the United States. The advertisement includes visuals of her stepping off a plane and waiving as well as adoring the crows and also being escorted to a Chevrolet Caprice Classic, which is amazingly parallel to her eventual life as the First Lady. And decades later, Melania did, in fact, walk into the White House, though not as president, but as the wife of one.

While the ad didn’t have any intention to showcase the aura of a powerful female leader, it just couldn’t dodge some of the eagle-eyed viewers on the internet who noticed discrepancies in its setting.

“It may be about the president, but not the United States,” one user pointed out.

Sometimes, destiny is written in the stars Did you know that in 1993, at just 23 years old, Melania Knauss now Melania Trump, starred in a commercial in Slovenia 🇸🇮 as a model, where she portrayed, with all the hallmarks, a President of the United States?pic.twitter.com/c7EZKVXoH8 — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) January 24, 2025

“Based on the desk flags shown in the video Slovenia and the European Union it looks more like she was portraying the President of Slovenia.”

A fact that is even more interesting is that the 1993 air date of this commercial coincided with Bill Clinton’s first year in office. Some commenters found it ironic that Melania Trump got to be a fictional president before Hillary Clinton, who would go on to lose the 2016 election to Donald Trump.

“Even Melania got to be a fictional president before Hillary did… sad,” one YouTube user joked.

While most of the people were enthralled to see the level of coincidence, many people also pointed out the drastic difference in the look of Melania from now on. “Wow, she looks so different. Matter of fact, she looked better than she does now. That’s what is called manifestation!” one commenter wrote.

Another added: “She has a lot of fillers in her face now… would’ve been interesting to see how she would have aged naturally.”

Also, there were comments like – “Unrecognizable after all her plastic surgeries, modifications, and augmentations.” However, some defended her transformation too, saying -“She was always naturally beautiful. It’s just different styling now.”

While fans banter about her past and present, another debated her past and present, another pressing question has emerged – does Melania even want to return to the White House?

Damn Melania is actually so relatable. She’s so mad at how she’s was treated last time, but she’s back stronger, sharper and more powerful. I love her! So much class and elegance. Setting new standards for the First Lady.pic.twitter.com/vc4U1m1Gy9 — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) January 13, 2025

Reports state that Donald Trump’s wife never fully embraced the role of the First Lady, which was even proficient during Trump’s first term and is hesitant about a second. She publicly stated her plans to split her time between Washington, D.C., New York (where Barron Trump is attending college), and Palm Beach, Florida. This unconventional arrangement has fueled rumors that she may not live full-time in the White House.

Adding to the speculation, awkward public moments have also risen between the Trumps who led to continued scrutiny over their marriage. At a Madison Square Garden rally in October, cameras captured a scene where Melania dodged a kiss from her husband, Donald, which has sparked viral online discussions. Reports have even surfaced that she has claimed to have requested a separate quarter in the White House.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump (@melaniatrump)

Despite the rumors and scrutiny, Melania is actively carving out her influence beyond Donald Trump’s political career. The 54-year-old has amassed influence and wealth and even has inside access to the U.S. government. Besides, she is reportedly the subject of an upcoming Amazon Prime documentary directed by Brett Ratner, with a $40 million deal in the works. As the 2024 election cycle intensifies, all eyes remain on Melania not just for her next move but for whether she’ll even be by Trump’s side.